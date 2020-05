I'm Looking to Still Get That Baggy Green: Adam Zampa Targets Test Call-Up

Despite not playing enough first-class cricket in the past few seasons, Australia legspinner Adam Zampa still harbours dream of playing Test cricket.

Zampa’s first-class record doesn’t help his cause either as in 38 matches, he has 105 wickets at 48.26. But he’s a regular presence in Australia’s limited-overs setup having played 55 ODIs and 30 T20Is so far.

“For me playing Test cricket is still the ultimate goal,” Zampa was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “Over the last few years, it’s probably really easy for people to pinpoint me as a white-ball bowler. I’ve played most of the white-ball games for Australia over the last few years so it’s really limited my first-class opportunities so I really want to change people’s perceptions.”

While admitting his first-class record isn’t flattering, the 28-year-old does feel he has improved vastly as a bowler.

“I know my first-class record doesn’t really speak for itself but over the last three years when I haven’t really been playing first-class cricket I’ve really improved as a bowler, so I’m looking to still get that baggy green,” he said.

Zampa also reckons that there are others who have a better claims to a Test call-up including the likes of Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar and Jon Holland.

“The exposure to red-ball cricket hasn’t really been there and I guess with subcontinent tours, you have guys like Mitchell Swepson bowling really well and playing Shield cricket. You’ve got Ashton Agar who’s got a little bit experience as well. Jon Holland has been good in first-class cricket over the last few years,” Zampa said.

The likes of Usman Khawaja and the recently retired spinner Steve O’Keefe have advocated preparing more spin-friendly pitches for Sheffield Shield, Australia’s top-flight domestic first-class competition. \

Zampa echoes their views.

“I don’t really know what it’s like to bowl on a spinning wicket in Shield cricket. The closest thing I’ve had to a spinning wicket is Adelaide Oval when it’s green and thatchy and that limits the number of overs you bowl as well. I think there should be an emphasis put on it,” he said.