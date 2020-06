Dismissing Sachin Tendulkar For a Duck is a Moment That Cannot Be Explained: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar still hasn’t found the right words that would explain how he felt having dismissed Sachin Tendulkar for the batting legend’s first ever duck in first-class cricket.

The moment came in 2009, when representing Uttar Pradesh as a 19-year-old upcoming fast bowler, Bhuvneshwar bowled a cutter that took an inside edge from the bat of Tendulkar only to nestle into the safe hands of the fielder.

“It was a fortunate moment for me to get him out. I really cannot explain it in words. These are the kind of moments which you can just feel and cannot explain,” Bhuvneshwar said in a webinar organised by GainAccess Sports & Entertainment and SportzPower.

Bhuvneshwar has since become a world-class pacer, having represented India in all the three formats. He also credits his then UP captain and another former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif for Tendulkar’s dismissal.

“It was a kind of cutter and it held its line till the last moment. There aren’t many bowlers in the world who are expert in that and I always say that the credit for the wicket also goes to Kaif. This is because he placed the fielder in a very awkward position. Generally, there is no such position in the book. But the ball went to the fielder and he didn’t make any mistake with the catch. So I would say that the credit should also go to Kaif,” he said.

Bhuvneshwar also recalled how he deliberately stayed back till Tendulkar came out of his room so he could join the legend in the lift to observe his ritual before the day’s play had begun.

“We were staying in the same hotel during the match. So I was coming out of my room in the hotel and saw that Sachin Tendulkar’s room was adjacent to mine. So I stepped back into my room and kept the door ajar. It was only when Sachin paaji stepped out of his room and was walking towards the lift that I came out,” the 30-year-old recalled.

He continued, “Inside the lift, I was noticing him while he was busy with his phone. I was so in awe of him that I was just seeing how he behaves before the match. When I was to bowl at him, I was just thinking about the fact that I am now going to bowl at him. I was not focusing on how I have to bowl. A 19-year-old kid was just bowling at the best batsman in the world and he was not sure of what he was doing. It was such an awe-inspiring moment for me.”