Explained: BCCI's Four-Stage Programme For Team India During Coronavirus Lockdown

The Indian cricketers, like everyone else, have been confined indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since their tour of New Zealand that ended in February, they haven’t played any competitive cricket meaning it’s been over two months with no match practice.

In fact, they haven’t been able to train properly and to ensure their physical and mental fitness, the BCCI has come up with four-stage programme that has been put under operation for the cricketers.

According to the Times of India, BCCI secretary is reviewing the process on a daily basis.

Here’s a brief explanation of the programme:-

Stage 1: During complete lockdown, each centrally contracted cricketer was presented with a set of questionnaire to understand the facilities accessible to them. Like Mohammed Shami is currently staying in a farmhouse, so he has access to an open field whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar has limited access to due him staying in an apartment as of now. An app has been developed to which only cricketers, coaches and other support staff have access to. Players can log in through it to participate in various online training and interactive sessions.

Daily interactions are being held to keep track of their process. The various coaches (batting, bowling, fielding) are conducting their own sessions. Indian team physiotherapist Nitin Patel and trainer Nick Webb are also organising sessions through the app.

Stage 2: Once some restrictions are lifted, depending on how much movement is allowed in various states, players will be taken to local stadiums and skill-wise training sessions will get underway. The programmes for this have already been prepared, the English daily reported.

Stage 3: When normality resumes, plans are being put into place to allow for the safe movement of players between states to specific centres for skill-based training.

Stage 4: Once action gets underway, BCCI wants each player to be mentally and physically ready.