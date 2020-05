Five Times When Captain Cool MS Dhoni Lost His Temper

Captain Cool. Calm. Composed. Collected. These are few terms associated with former India captain MS Dhoni whose ‘ice cool’ demeanour is a stuff of legends. But then, he’s a human after all and there have been times when he has let the emotions get the better of him.

Occasionally, rare though, be his teammates, opponents or even the match officials, Dhoni hasn’t shied away from giving them his piece of mind. Here we recount five such instances when Dhoni saw red.

2019 IPL – vs Rajasthan Royals

During a tense finish as Chennai Super Kings required eight runs from the final three balls, Ben Stokes of RR bowled a full toss to Mitchell Santner. The umpire signalled Ulhas Gandhe called it as no-ball immediately but then changed his mind after consulting with the square-leg umpire Bruce Oxenford. The delivery was deemed legal. An irked Dhoni, who had been dismissed earlier in the over, charged back onto the field, protesting the decision. Attempts to calm him down went in vain. However, CSK went on to win he match with a last-ball six from Santner.

2017 T20I – Sri Lanka

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav too had to bear the brunt of Dhoni’s anger when he refused to comply to his field change. Dhoni screamed at the chinaman

“Kusal (Perera) smashed a boundary over the covers. Dhoni Bhai shouted from behind the wickets and asked me to change the fielding. I did not listen to his suggestion and in the next ball, Kusal hit another boundary through the reverse sweep now,” the 24-year-old recalled recently.

“Now agitated Dhoni came to me and said, Mai pagal hu? 300 one-day khela hu, aur samjha raha hu yahan pe. (Am I mad? I have played 300 ODIs and you are not listening to me),” he said.

2015 ODI – Bangladesh

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman took a five-wicket haul on debut against India in 2015. However, he would also remember for being pushed by Dhoni after he apparently tried blocking the Indian while completing a quick single. Having noted the direction in which the batsman was running, Mustafizur moved towards it but Dhoni shoved him away with his forearm. Both were fined for the incident – Dhoni 75 per cent while Mustafizur 50 per cent of his match fee.

2012 CB Series – Australia

MS Dhoni had stumped Australia batsman Michael Hussey off Suresh Raina during an ODI in 2012. The decision was referred to the third umpire and the replays showed Hussey had some part of his shoe behind the crease. To the shock of everyone, the big screen on the ground flashed out and the Australian started walking back. However, on-field umpires that included Billy Bowden asked Hussey to stay back which left Dhoni might displeased. The then India captain enquired with the officials and his expressions gave away his emotions. He was told that the TV umpire had erroneously pressed the wrong button.

2014 New Zealand Tour

Mohammed Shami recently revealed how Dhoni scolded him for bowling a bouncer during a Test on New Zealand tour with the ball flying over keeper’s head for four byes. Shami recalled he had done so in frustration after Brendon McCullum and another New Zealand batsman had been dropped off his own bowling. It was the same match in which Mcullum went on to score a memorable triple-century. When Dhoni asked Shami why he had done that, the pacer lied saying the ball slipped out of his hand. Dhoni replied, “I am a senior cricketer. Have seen several players walk in and out of this team. Don’t lie to me. I am your captain, don’t fool me.”