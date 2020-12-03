Happy Birthday Mithali Raj: 10 Interesting Facts You Should Know About The Batting Superstar
Mithali Raj (© AFP)

Mithali Raj turns 38 today. The batting superstar has carved a storied international career and continues to be the ambassador of India women cricket for over two decades now.

One of the finest cricketers to have played the game, Mithali is a batting legend.

She made the world sit up and take notice after making a stunning international debut as a teenager back in 1999.

And her feats over the years, naturally, pushed Indian women cricket to neweer heights

Here we take a look at some of the interesting facts from her personal and professional career:-

#Cricket was never Mithali’s first love. Growing up, she learnt Bharatnatyam and to make a career as a classical dancer. But, as it turned out, destiny had other plans for her.

#Her father was an officer with the Indian air force who waned Mithali to be active and disciplined. And initially, she started playing cricket to make her parents happy.

mithali raj india cricketer
Credit: AFP

#She made her ODI debut against Ireland aged just 16 years and 250 days old. And scored a century making her the youngest ever in women cricket to do so. She continues to hold the record.

#She retired from ODIs in 2019 as the most capped (209) player in women cricket history.

#She scored 6,888 runs during her ODI career which is the most in women cricket history.

#214 – Mithali’s highest score in Test cricket. She is the only India women cricketer to have scored a Test double-century. Overall, she is the seventh women to do so.

#In 2017, she recorded seven successive 50-plus scores making her the only women cricketer to do so.

mithali raj india cricket
Credit: AFP

#Mithali is the only India captain (male or female) to have led the team in two different ODI World Cup finals (2005 and 2017).

#In 2003, she was given the Arjuna Award and in 2015, was bestowed with Padma Shri – India’s fourth highest civilian award.

#Mithali is an avid reader. During the 2017 ODI World Cup final, the picture of the then India captain Mithali reading a book before going out to bat against England went viral on the social media.