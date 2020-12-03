Happy Birthday Mithali Raj: 10 Interesting Facts You Should Know About The Batting Superstar

Mithali Raj turns 38 today. The batting superstar has carved a storied international career and continues to be the ambassador of India women cricket for over two decades now. <p></p> <p></p>One of the finest cricketers to have played the game, Mithali is a batting legend. <p></p> <p></p>She made the world sit up and take notice after making a stunning international debut as a teenager back in 1999. <p></p> <p></p>And her feats over the years, naturally, pushed Indian women cricket to neweer heights <p></p> <p></p>Here we take a look at some of the interesting facts from her personal and professional career:- <p></p> <p></p><strong>#</strong>Cricket was never Mithali's first love. Growing up, she learnt Bharatnatyam and to make a career as a classical dancer. But, as it turned out, destiny had other plans for her. <p></p> <p></p><strong>#</strong>Her father was an officer with the Indian air force who waned Mithali to be active and disciplined. And initially, she started playing cricket to make her parents happy. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_959890" align="alignnone" width="612"]<img class="size-full wp-image-959890" src="https://www.cricketcountry.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/mithali-1.jpg" alt="mithali raj india cricketer" width="612" height="478" /> Credit: AFP[/caption] <p></p> <p></p><strong>#</strong>She made her ODI debut against Ireland aged just 16 years and 250 days old. And scored a century making her the youngest ever in women cricket to do so. She continues to hold the record. <p></p> <p></p><strong>#</strong>She retired from ODIs in 2019 as the most capped (209) player in women cricket history. <p></p> <p></p><strong>#</strong>She scored 6,888 runs during her ODI career which is the most in women cricket history. <p></p> <p></p><strong>#</strong>214 - Mithali's highest score in Test cricket. She is the only India women cricketer to have scored a Test double-century. Overall, she is the seventh women to do so. <p></p> <p></p><strong>#</strong>In 2017, she recorded seven successive 50-plus scores making her the only women cricketer to do so. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_959892" align="alignnone" width="628"]<img class="size-full wp-image-959892" src="https://www.cricketcountry.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/mithali-2.jpg" alt="mithali raj india cricket" width="628" height="415" /> Credit: AFP[/caption] <p></p> <p></p><strong>#</strong>Mithali is the only India captain (male or female) to have led the team in two different ODI World Cup finals (2005 and 2017). <p></p> <p></p>#In 2003, she was given the Arjuna Award and in 2015, was bestowed with Padma Shri - India's fourth highest civilian award. <p></p> <p></p>#Mithali is an avid reader. During the 2017 ODI World Cup final, the picture of the then India captain Mithali reading a book before going out to bat against England went viral on the social media.