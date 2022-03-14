Emirates Cricket Board Ink Sponsorship With Sky247.net to Announce the ‘Sky247.net Tri Series March 2022’ Supported By Sat Sports News

– Sky247.net ODI Tri-series supported by Sat Sports News will be played in two series –

– Series One sees Namibia, Oman and hosts UAE play in Dubai and Sharjah March 5th through 14th –

– Series Two sees Nepal, Papua New Guinea and hosts UAE play in Dubai and Sharjah March 15th through 22nd –

– All matches will be Broadcast Live on ICC.tv and Fancode with updates on Sat Sports News –

Dubai, UAE, Friday March 4th 2022: Emirates Cricket Board has today announced the upcoming ODI Tri-Series, which will be played in two series during March 2022, has been named the ‘Sky247.net Tri Series March 2022’ supported by Sat Sports News. Both series are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

The first series will see teams from Namibia, Oman and hosts UAE play at the ICC Academy and the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai Sports City, and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium between Saturday March 5th and Monday March 14th 2022. Series Two welcomes teams from Nepal, Papua New Guinea and hosts UAE who will compete at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai Sports City and at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium Tuesday March 15th through Tuesday March 22nd 2022.

Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket Board General Secretary said; “We are extremely pleased with the support and commitment shown by Sky247.net and Sat Sports News in associating themselves with highlighting Associate Cricket, who are undoubtedly proving to be the most entertaining and fast-moving nations and teams across the cricketing world. We look forward to welcoming all teams participating in the ‘Sky247.net Tri Series March 2022’ supported by Sat Sports News to our grounds (across the UAE) and to 2-weeks of competitive cricket.” “Our special thanks and appreciation to Pacific Ventures who continues to be a valuable and integral partner and sponsor (of Emirates Cricket), who greatly assists in bringing these associations and tournaments to fruition.” added Usmani.

With teams only a few steps away from India 2023 and qualification to the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier (for the top three teams in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2), there is a great deal at stake in the Sky247.net series supported by Sat Sports News. Not only will teams be fighting for points in the table they will also be using this to improve their position on the ‘MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings’ table.

Jo o Coimbra, Marketing Manager, Sky247.net. said; “Sky247.net is delighted to be associated, once again, with Emirates Cricket and to be title sponsor of the ODI ‘Sky247.net Tri Series March 2022’. The importance of these matches to the participating Associate Nations, as they vie for a place in the (ICC) Cricket World Cup (2023) qualifiers, is significant and we are excited to embark on this journey alongside each team.” “We are a dynamic, burgeoning Sports News & Entertainment website, and it is our mandate to continue to grow and reach like-minded sports audiences, this series and association dovetails perfectly into our strategic goals and the future of sports entertainment.” said Jo o Coimbra, Marketing Manager, Sky247.net.

Mohd. Fujail, General Manager Marketing, Sat Sports News added; “The opportunity to align with Emirates Cricket and this series provides Sat Sports News with a strong platform to highlight and profile our brand.” “50-over cricket remains a very popular format in this incredibly popular sport and the participating teams are in the top-tier of Associate Cricket, boasting seriously-exciting talent, we are very confident our audience will be completely engaged with each play and every ball. We are thrilled and proud to bring the ‘Sky247.net Tri Series March 2022’ supported by Sat Sports News to the sports-loving global community.”

Sat Sports News will provide real-time up-to-date information and highlighted news with Live Broadcast available on ICC.tv (select regions) and FanCode (India).

Sky247.net Tri-Series March 2022 supported by Sat Sports News full fixtures can be found here.

– Ends –

MRF Tyres ICC Rankings available here.

About Sky247.net;

Sky247 is a destination for all sports content. Stay tuned for all the latest happenings and real-time content. Proud Partner of Abu Dhabi T10 League, PSL, LPL and UAE Friendship Cup. Follow all the latest sports news, cricket news, IPL updates, football news, & transfers only on Sky247.

www.www.sky247.net

About Sat Sports News;

‘SatsportNews’ brings you the most highlighted news in the world of Sports. It serves you up-to-date matches, scores, schedules and stories from the most prestigious leagues and events Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Bundesliga, NBA, F1, US Open, World Cup and many more. You are also able to be given a choice to pick your favorite leagues and sports. Aside from that, all articles and videos are now available to be shared with your social media friends and followers

www.satsportnews.com

For more information about UAE Cricket and the Emirates Cricket Board contact;

Emirates Cricket Board;

Adrienne O’Brien

Tel +971 50 654 0510

adrienne.obrien@emiratescricket.com

(Disclaimer: This is a brand content and CricketCountry has not edited the copy)