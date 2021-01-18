Make Money Online Completing Tasks on Your Phone

Making sure you’re up-to-date on the latest live scores cricket matches, among other tasks, will soon be made simpler and profitable thanks to Google’s “Task Mate.”

The internet giant recently introduced Task Mate in India on a trial basis via the Google Play Store, offering users in the country the capability to complete various tasks and get rewarded with a bit of cash in the process. As it is still in beta testing, the app also available in Kenya can only be used via a referral or invitation code.

What can you do with Google Task Mate?

A number of things, according to reports. The tasks are divided into two sections: sitting tasks, or those a user can do on his or her smartphone or in front of the computer; and field tasks, which can be tasks that require users to go outside to complete. Field tasks will reportedly note how many minutes a user will have to walk to complete the task.

At the moment, the tasks are posted by businesses around the world and can range from taking a photo of a restaurant or a shopfront to answering survey questions or helping translate text to local language. The remunerations depend on the simplicity of the task. According to Android Authority, 10 tasks involving transcriptions will gain $0.50, while recording 10 spoken sentences will get a user $0.20. There’s no mention how many of the tasks a user can do in a given timeframe, and not everyone can do all of the tasks some will require specific “skill sets.”

“You get tasks based on your performance, which includes factors such as your accuracy and whether you have previously violated any of our policies,” according to Task Mate’s support page. “When your performance increases or pending tasks are reviewed, you get new tasks. When a requester needs more work done and adds them to the platform, you should find more tasks.”

Payments are done once the company approves the completed task, and the user “will be paid in local currency for the tasks that you complete accurately.” However, users “will need an account with a third party payments processor” and cash out to the linked e-wallet or Google payment partner in the app. Task Mate users can withdraw their earnings in the local currency.

Aside from Task Mate, Google is offering other ways for users to earn a little bit of cash or reward points via crowdsourcing. Currently, Google has the Opinion Rewards app that gives users Play Store credit in exchange for their answers on certain questions about the internet giant’s products.

