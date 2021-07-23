Sky247.Net announced as associate sponsor of the India Tour of Sri Lanka

Colombo: Sky247.net, as part of its sponsorship strategy, is happy to announce a new partnership, this time as associate sponsor for the India Tour of Sri Lanka. After Emirates D20, Abu Dhabi ODI series, Abu Dhabi T10 and T20I series of Pakistan against South Africa, this is another partnership that will take brand standards to another level.

Dhawan-led Team India starts their Sri Lanka tour with three-match ODI series from July 18th. India will then play the short T20I series from 25th to 29th July. All matches will be played at the famous R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

The India tour of Sri Lanka, 2021 is an international Bilateral Series, also part of Future Tour Programs (FTP) announced by International Cricket Council in 2009.

Jo o Coimbra, Sky247 Marketing Manager said: “Sky247.net is excited to be part of another global tournament as a sponsor. As a new Sports News & Entertainment website, we take this opportunity to grow and reach a very meaningful sports audience. Also, to take this kind of partnerships helps supporting the sports events in these difficult times, whilst taking another step towards elevating the brand s exposure.”

About us

SkyInfotech NV is a global iGaming company based out of Curacao having business in Asia, Africa & South America through various online and offline products. SkyInfotech being the company covering all major and minor cricket events as our markets offering globally, we feel there is a space for collaboration between ourselves considering the increasing awareness of sports betting worldwide. We are partners with Vanuatu, Zambia, Tajikistan, United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan already and many more potential partnerships are on their way.

(Disclaimer: This is a brand content and Cricket Country has not edited the copy)