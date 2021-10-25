7th edition of the ICC T-20 World Cup 2021

Played in United Arab Emirates & Oman

Event postponing due to COVID-19 pandemic, was supposed to take place in India but due to the severity of the pandemic in the country, the location was changed to UAE & Oman

Success of previous 6 editions of the T-20 World Cup

Most successful cricket team in the T-20 World Cup is West Indies, with two titles

Other winning teams: India, Pakistan, England & Sri Lanka

T-20 cricket format

T-20 World Cup 2021 will have two different rounds: qualifying round and Super 12

The matches will take place in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat

The tournament will have 12 qualifying round games, 30 group stage games, 2 Semi-Final games, and the final will be played on the 14th of November 2021 in Dubai

The Qualifying Round

The Super 12 Round

Knockout Stage (Semi-Finals) dates (Nov 10th and 11th)

Grand Final (Nov 14th) – played in Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Matches to watch out for: India vs Pakistan, England vs West Indies, India vs New Zealand, Australia vs England, Pakistan vs News Zealand

