At any given moment some sports match is happening somewhere around the world, be it cricket, tennis, football or any other game one can imagine. And thanks to the internet, people can now bet on any sporting event from their smartphone.

However, finding the top betting sites in India among the countless online betting offers swarming the online space requires a lot of time and effort, but we made sure to do our best.

Sports Available

Well, cricket, of course – how can one imagine an Indian top betting site that does not offer good cricket satta. But that is not enough – to be considered among the best, an online betting platform must also have available football and tennis, preferably also horse racing, kabaddi, and hockey, and why not a number of other sports as well.

Besides our favorite sports, any top betting site must offer our favorite leagues. When we say cricket, the IPL and the T20 World Cup are a must, but we can’t do without the CPL and the BPL, the Big Bash League or the Ashes Series either.

Which Aspects are Taken into Account

When rating the top online betting sites in India, it is important to use a well-structured criteria system to not miss an important factor. Naturally, accepting Indian bettors is the start we can’t do without, and working with rupees is highly preferable. The reliable license and the secure, fast payment methods are a must.

The variety of available sports, betting options and markets, as well as the high odds and good bonuses and promos are also considered. If there are some unique extra features or casino options, that’s definitely a plus. But it’s the serious factors – flawless customer support and reliable responsible gaming safeguards – that seal the deal.

Top Betting Sites in India

After spending countless hours on research, the online betting platforms that excelled at our scrutiny were rigorously tested to prove their integrity and worthiness to be included in the list of the top betting sites that are best suited for Indian players.

These online betting sites have been proven to be safe and reliable to play at, and they process gamers’ real money in a secure and quick manner via trusted Indian payment methods. They work with our top favorite sports and more, so there is always something to bet on, while the variety of markets, options and unique features offered is virtually indefinite.

10CRIC

10Cric is one of our top favorites and is not by chance dubbed the king of online betting in India. The site is focused on cricket betting and has superb cricket satta rates, but the great odds it offers apply across the whole variety of sports options available.

10Cric is a hundred percent safe to use and utilizes local payment methods including Paytm and PhonePe that guarantee easy and fast withdrawals.

Betway

Internationally recognized betting site Betway is one of the best and safest platforms in India, and it has been specially optimized for desi players. Betway offers superb IPL betting markets in Rupees among all the sports available on the site.

Betway is an experienced sports betting veteran that has been offering its services worldwide since 2006, which makes it one of the most reliable and trusted operators globally and locally.

Pure Win

Pure Win is a new addition to the world of online betting that started its existence in November 2019 under the name Pure Casino and later rebranded itself to include sports wagering.

Pure Win Sports is totally Indianised for local gamblers and works in Hindi, Bengali, Kannada and Telugu languages besides English. The site also features one of the fastest Rupee withdrawal times of up to 5 hours via NetBanking and UPI methods.

Parimatch

Parimatch is even newer and was launched in 2020, but it quickly became one of the most popular sports betting sites in the country as it is Indian to its very core. The site works in multiple local languages including Hindi and is proud to have Myke Tyson and Conor McGregor among its brand ambassadors.

As further proof of its integrity and trustworthiness, Parimatch is sponsoring the ISL teams NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters.

Are Betting Sites Legal in India?

The archaic Public Gambling Act of 1867 prohibits most forms of gambling and betting in India, but the people who wrote it back then didn’t foresee the creation of the internet, and hence the act doesn’t mention anything about online betting sites and casinos.

This leaves online betting and gambling in a gray area as they are not strictly “legal”, but they are not illegal as well, and any desi user can set up an online account and use it risk-free. Moreover, online betting is a much better and safer alternative to the Indian blackmarket bookmaking industry, which people connect with crime, corruption and money laundering.

Final Thoughts

In our quest to find the top betting sites in India we made sure to cover all key aspects that guarantee the best and safest betting experience for desi sports fans.

Starting with an impressive variety of available sports going with great odds and a multitude of betting options and markets, unique features, bonuses and promos; through secure and reliable payment methods, customer support and responsible gaming systems; and rounding up with a sound license from a trusted authority, these top betting sites fulfilled our criteria outstandingly.

