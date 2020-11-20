Watch How Kevin Pietersen Spent a Day in Dubai During The IPL 2020

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was different from the previous versions in many ways. Though the Mumbai Indians were able to successfully defend their title by beating Delhi Daredevils in the final, the second-most successful team of the tournament Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the play-offs for the first time in the history of IPL.

Also, the entire tournament was shifted from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and was held with a delay of approximately seven months due to pandemic. A total of 60 matches, including 56 league matches and 4 play-off games, were played at three different venues Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

However, what made this year’s IPL unique was that the matches were played in front of empty stands. While the fans back in India didn’t get the chance to cheer for their favourite franchises inside the jam-packed stadiums, the players too missed their fans and cheerleaders rooting for them on the top of their voices.

In order to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection, all the players, as well as support staff and broadcasting team, needed to stay in a bio bubble for the entire duration of the tournament. The BCCI President Mr Sourav Ganguly later admitted that it was mentally difficult to live in a bio-safe environment for such a long period and lauded the players for their efforts.

Kevin Pietersen, who was one of the most popular overseas players of IPL during his playing days, shared a video with his fans in which he took the viewers through a normal day of his life while being a part of IPL’s broadcasting team in the UAE.

In his video diary, Pietersen shared his personal experience of living inside the bio bubble, what he does to keep himself fit, and how he keeps himself busy at the hotel when no one is allowed to move out. He also shared some behind the scene footages of himself doing live commentary from the comm-box as well as giving pitch reports before the start of a match.

At the beginning of the video, Kevin informed that all the players, as well as commentators, had to stay in a bio-secure bubble and they can only hang out among themselves. Kevin also told about the time at which he used to wake up during the IPL, his early morning fitness activities, and the usual nasal tests for coronavirus through which each one of them is supposed to go daily.

Kevin was also seen assembling his work apparatus, including his accreditation card, headphones, microphones etc. before leaving for the stadium. The next shots include some behind the scene footages of Kevin performing his broadcasting duties at the stadium, including giving pre-match pitch reports and doing live commentary inside the commentary box while the match is in progress.

At the end of the video, Kevin shared about the time at which he goes back to his bed, mentioning that he is loving being a part of the IPL 2020.