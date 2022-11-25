With his knowledge, Cricket Analyst Malik Mumbai makes prominent name for himself

Someone has said it right, no matter how many sports are there, cricket will always be at the top tier. The love people have for cricket is unmatched. In India and many other nations around the world, it is regarded as the most thrilling game. Both kids and adults play it with the same zest. The excitement for the match starts months before the actual game and when it is aired people are glued to the television for hours. There are some people who make predictions about these games using their knowledge and analytical abilities, they are known as ‘Cricket Analysts’. Malik Mumbai is one such gifted individual who predicts forthcoming games utilising his strategic thinking and data-driven research.

Being one of the oldest cricket analysts, Malik Mumbai has refined his skills over the years and has now become one of the best in his domain. He is most famous for his ability to get the odd-evens for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and T20 World Cup. Due to all his work, Malik has also become a popular figure in the online world. The majority of his predictions are extremely accurate and this is what makes him even more trustworthy. A few highlights of his career are his 49/52 prediction in the 2014 IPL, 50/52 in the 2015’s IPL match, 54/55 in the 2016’s IPL and the list goes on.

It is said that no other cricket analyst has been able to break the record set by Malik Mumbai. Recently, in the T20 World Cup, he predicted the winners of the semi-final and final match in advance and it was no surprise that each of his predictions was right. This is also one of the causes why Malik’s craze among youngsters keeps increasing day by day. Along with being an expert in the field of cricket analysis, Malik Mumbai is also a businessman who with his perseverance has established a business empire in Dubai. Besides this, he has also used his expertise in helping people live a life free of financial barriers. His good work has made him an inspiration for many.

While sharing his thought about cricket analysis, Malik Mumbai said, “I believe that the years of experience have improved my analytical and strategic thinking. Fortunately, a majority of my calculations turn out to be accurate because of the arithmetic and data processing skills that I use. I always make sure to put forth the greatest advice, therefore I invest a lot of time and effort into my forecasts. I believe that I will continue to do my best in the near future to impart my unique knowledge to others and to offer them advice.

The constant efforts by Malik Mumbai have assisted him in setting a strong foothold in the industry of cricket predictions. From time to time he has proven that he is an expert in what he does. The virtuoso shares his advice through his telegram channel and even has an Instagram page through which he stays connected with his audience. One should absolutely be a part of Malik Mumbai’s telegram family if they enjoy watching cricket and making predictions about forthcoming matches.

