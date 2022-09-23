Laver Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal In India

London: Roger Federer will come to the tennis court for one last time as a professional player during the upcoming Laver Cup 2022. The tournament will be played at The O2 arena in London, the United Kingdom from Friday.

The tournament will be played between Team Europe and Team World. Roger Federer will represent Team Europe in the tournament against Team World. The Laver Cup can be seen on TV and online streaming platforms in India.

Roger Federer, who won 20 Grand Slam titles in a 24-year-long professional career, announced last week that the Laver Cup would be his final ATP event on the tour and that he would not return to Grand Slams or the pro tour after battling a series of injuries.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the Laver Cup in India.

What date will Laver Cup 2022 be played?

Laver Cup 2022 will be played from the 23rd of September to the 25th of September.

Where will Laver Cup 2022 be played?

Laver Cup 2022 will take place in O2 Arena, London.

What time will Laver Cup 2022 begin?

Laver Cup 2022 will begin at 5:00 PM IST, Friday (23rd September)

Where will Laver Cup 2022 be broadcasted?

Laver Cup 2022 will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the Laver Cup 2022 live streaming?

Laver Cup 2022 is available to be streamed live on Sony Liv.

Teams:

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud

Team World: Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock, Diego Schwartzman