India opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday took a hilarious jibe at citizens who burst crackers instead of lighting diyas and candles during PM Narendra Modi’s #9pm9min initiative amid the 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rohit took to Twitter and his post read, “Stay indoors India, don’t go out on the streets celebrating. World Cup is still some time away.”

The PM had urged citizens to do this from inside the house and show solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Stay indoors India, don’t go out on the streets celebrating. World Cup is still some time away ? Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 5, 2020

Rohit was talking about the T20 World Cup that is slated to be held in Australia later this year. Usually, Indian fans burst firecrackers to celebrate the cricket team’s victory.

Meanwhile, with the pandemic bringing the world to a standstill, there were clouds hovering over the tournament. However, ICC, in a release on Monday said that there is no change to the schedule of the tournament and will go ahead as scheduled.

In a statement released by the ICC, it read, “In response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee is monitoring the situation closely with relevant authorities and will continue to do so. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from 18 October 15 November 2020 in seven venues across Australia. We are planning for the event to go ahead as scheduled.”