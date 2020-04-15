Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad recalled an incident involving the current Indian head coach Ravi Shastri. On Wednesday, in his YouTube channel, Miandad shared an anecdote when the Pakistan team was in Bangalore for a Test series and he pushed Shastri in the pool during Holi.

“During the Bangalore Test, both the teams were staying in the same hotel. There was not much to do around there. In the evening, we all used to spend time together. It was around Holi season,” Miandad recalled.

Miandad said not knowing what to do, they left their rooms and met the Indian cricketers and played with water and colours. The former Pakistan coach Miandad revealed how he pushed Shastri in the pool.

“Ravi Shastri was hiding himself. We entered his room, and we picked him up and we threw him in the pool. All of us really enjoyed together,” he said.

He also recalled how then Pakistan captain Imran Khan’s room was used by the players to throw colours at each other and he fondly says, “We did not even leave Indian cricketers.”

“People started playing Holi in the hotel. I remember we even entered Imran Khan’s room and everyone was putting colours on each other. We did not even leave Indian cricketers. They, of course, had no problems,” he added.

Referring to it as their best tour, Miandad said we were invited by all to play Holi.

“It was Pakistan’s best tour. We were invited everywhere. We all celebrated Holi together. Everyone should participate in each other’s festivals. I don’t see no harm in it,” he said.