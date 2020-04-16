Amid the coronavirus lockdown, cricketers are finding news ways on social media to keep their fans entertained. India pacer Ishant Sharma recently took on the #5StarDoNothingOutside challenge where one stands a chance to win vouchers and gifts worth Rs 10,000 by posting something they are missing the most.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been on the field and now I’m missing it more than ever. So when Rohan Joshi challenged me for the #5StarDoNothingOutside challenge I wanted to show everyone what’s closest to my heart but with a twist. If you think you recreate an outdoor sport at home in a fun, hilarious manner participate in the #5StarDoNothingOutside challenge and win exciting gifts and grocery vouchers worth Rs 10,000. @cadbury5star_india,” the caption of the post read.

India skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper KL Rahul reacted to Ishant’s video in a hilarious manner.

Rahul commented, “Thank god bro. Please batting mat karo aap”, Ishant was quick to respond. His reply read, “Still better than ur fast bowling skill bro!!”

Kohli also posted a comment in which he sarcastically asked the fast bowler what has happened to him. Kohli commented with, “Hahahaha Abey kya hogaya tujhe?”

In the video, Ishant puts on his cricketing gear to walk out to bat, but in what is acts as an anti-climax, Ishant sits down on a chair and starts playing book cricket. That seems to be the one thing he is missing from his childhood during the testing times staying indoors.