Amid the coronavirus lockdown, cricketers are finding news ways on social media to keep their fans entertained. India pacer Ishant Sharma recently took on the #5StarDoNothingOutside challenge where one stands a chance to win vouchers and gifts worth Rs 10,000 by posting something they are missing the most. <p></p> <p></p>"It's been a while since I've been on the field and now I'm missing it more than ever. So when Rohan Joshi challenged me for the #5StarDoNothingOutside challenge I wanted to show everyone what's closest to my heart but with a twist. If you think you recreate an outdoor sport at home in a fun, hilarious manner participate in the #5StarDoNothingOutside challenge and win exciting gifts and grocery vouchers worth Rs 10,000. @cadbury5star_india," the caption of the post read. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF; border: 0; margin: 1px; max-width: 540px; min-width: 326px; padding: 0;" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-_ZLnAgO6b/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px;"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px; margin: 0 auto 12px; width: 50px;"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-weight: 550; line-height: 18px;">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px;"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px;"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px;"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent;"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent;"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; height: 12px; width: 16px;"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent;"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0; padding: 0 4px;"><a style="color: #000; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; line-height: 17px; text-decoration: none;" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-_ZLnAgO6b/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">It's been a while since I've been on the field and now I'm missing it more than ever. So when Rohan Joshi challenged me for the #5StarDoNothingOutside challenge I wanted to show everyone what's closest to my heart but with a twist. If you think you recreate an outdoor sport at home in a fun, hilarious manner participate in the #5StarDoNothingOutside challenge and win exciting gifts and grocery vouchers worth Rs 10,000. @cadbury5star_india</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; line-height: 17px; margin-bottom: 0; margin-top: 8px; overflow: hidden; padding: 8px 0 7px; text-align: center;">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; line-height: 17px;" href="https://www.instagram.com/ishant.sharma29/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Ishant Sharma</a> (@ishant.sharma29) on Apr 14, 2020 at 10:58pm PDT</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p>India skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper KL Rahul reacted to Ishant's video in a hilarious manner. <p></p> <p></p>Rahul commented, "Thank god bro. Please batting mat karo aap", Ishant was quick to respond. His reply read, "Still better than ur fast bowling skill bro!!" <p></p> <p></p>Kohli also posted a comment in which he sarcastically asked the fast bowler what has happened to him. Kohli commented with, "Hahahaha Abey kya hogaya tujhe?" <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4001924" align="aligncenter" width="603"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4001924" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Image-4-5.png" alt="Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, KL Rahul age, KL Rahul ipl, KL Rahul girlfriend, KL Rahul news, Coronavirus, Lockdown, Ishant Sharma" width="603" height="591" /> Image: Instagram screenshot[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>In the video, Ishant puts on his cricketing gear to walk out to bat, but in what is acts as an anti-climax, Ishant sits down on a chair and starts playing book cricket. That seems to be the one thing he is missing from his childhood during the testing times staying indoors.