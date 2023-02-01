Advertisement

Ranji Trophy: Bravery To Another Level, Says Dinesh Karthik As Hanuma Vihari Bats Left-Handed With A Fractured Wrist

Vihari stepped out on Day 2 and resumed his innings with the team's total at 353 for nine wickets.

Updated: February 1, 2023 1:13 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: During on-going Ranji Trohpy Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari came to bat despite of his fractured wrist, the right-handed batsmen played with this left hand in the quaterfinal match against Madhya Pradesh.

The video of injured Hanuma Vihari is getting viral on twitter. Fans, fellow cricketers started hailing the batter here are the reactions and video:

A team official confirmed that Vihari was badly hurt, fractured his left wrist and is advised to take rest for five to six weeks. The official also added that he will still bat if team needs him to.

Vihari got hurt after being struck by a bouncer from Avesh Khan on Day 1. Vihari stepped out on Day 2 and resumed his innings with the team's total at 353 for nine wickets.

 

 

