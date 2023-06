512 दिन बाद टीम में वापसी, रहाणे ने अर्धशतक जड़कर दिया जवाब, सोशल मीडिया भी हुआ फैन

Ajinkya Rahane get Captaincy in Australia after a nightmare First game. He Score brilliant Ton in 2nd game and help to win Series then get drop. MS Dhoni believe in him and he shows his class. Now the Real King OF Cricket is Back For Indian Cricket team. pic.twitter.com/hGdF0xBaFq

— Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) June 9, 2023