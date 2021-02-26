भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच खेले गए तीसरे टेस्ट मैच के केवल दो दिन में खत्म होने के बाद कई समीक्षकों और पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने मोटेरा के नए स्टेडियम की पिच की आलोचना की है। इन्हीं में से एक ही टीम इंडिया के पूर्व ऑलराउंडर युवराज सिंह है। जिन्होंने कहा कि दो दिन में खेल खत्म हो जाना टेस्ट क्रिकेट के लिए अच्छा नहीं है।<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">finished in 2 days Not sure if that’s good for test cricket !If <a href="https://twitter.com/anilkumble1074?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@anilkumble1074</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/harbhajan_singh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@harbhajan_singh</a> bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800 ?However congratulations to <a href="https://twitter.com/akshar2026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@akshar2026</a> what a spell! congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/ashwinravi99?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ashwinravi99</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ImIshant?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImIshant</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) <a href="https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1364946671113764884?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>युवराज ने ट्वीट किया, "दो दिन में खेल खत्म, मुझे नहीं लगता है कि ये टेस्ट क्रिकेट के लिए अच्छा है! अनिल कुंबले और हरभजन सिंह अगर इस तरह की विकेट पर गेंदबाजी कर रहे होते तो वो 1000 और 800 विकेट ले चुके होते? फिर भी अक्षर पटेल को शुभकामनाएं, क्या स्पेल था! रविचंद्रन अश्विन, इशांत शर्मा को भी शुभकामनाएं"<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Well said Yuvi <a href="https://t.co/Q6Nkcf6o5n">https://t.co/Q6Nkcf6o5n</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) <a href="https://twitter.com/MichaelVaughan/status/1365065344772169728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>पूर्व इंग्लिश कप्तान माइकल वॉन युवराज के इस बयान से सहमत है हालांकि भारतीय फैंस को पूर्व क्रिकेटर का ये ट्वीट सही नहीं लगा। जिसके बाद युवराज को सोशल मीडिया पर पर ट्रोल किया गया।<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Yuvi beats Shoaib for one of the lousiest congratulatory messages. Shabash. <a href="https://t.co/yXkejZ0G0y">pic.twitter.com/yXkejZ0G0y</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Vaibhav (@Vaib_1205) <a href="https://twitter.com/Vaib_1205/status/1364951408387231756?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Have so much of respect on this Legend! Just after retiring, I believe these guys will go into stomach-burn mode!!! As per Yuvi, Bhajji is a great all rounder than Gary Sobers!!!! <a href="https://t.co/PzZKKsbdH6">https://t.co/PzZKKsbdH6</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Dr. Bohra. MD AIRD (@Vasheegaran) <a href="https://twitter.com/Vasheegaran/status/1364960595213230091?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">You are too big to be insecure, Yuvi. <a href="https://t.co/v5gJDCg2VX">https://t.co/v5gJDCg2VX</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) <a href="https://twitter.com/IndianMourinho/status/1364956319934009348?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Yuvi didn't cry this much even on the day, India won World Cup in 2011! <a href="https://t.co/3ECqoDyogT">https://t.co/3ECqoDyogT</a></p><p></p><p></p>— (@ComeToGabbaMate) <a href="https://twitter.com/ComeToGabbaMate/status/1364949522233892881?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ashwin has almost same wickets as Bhajji in 36 less tests yet Yuvaraj used him to bring down Ashwin based on one match pitch.<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>Looks like the friendship bond between Bhajji &amp; Yuvi grew too strong while both were working together for Pakistani Shahid Afridi. <a href="https://t.co/W7g4NjTb7S">https://t.co/W7g4NjTb7S</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Scar (@YourRishbh) <a href="https://twitter.com/YourRishbh/status/1364955460693073926?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 25, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p>