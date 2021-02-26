भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच खेले गए तीसरे टेस्ट मैच के केवल दो दिन में खत्म होने के बाद कई समीक्षकों और पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने मोटेरा के नए स्टेडियम की पिच की आलोचना की है। इन्हीं में से एक ही टीम इंडिया के पूर्व ऑलराउंडर युवराज सिंह है। जिन्होंने कहा कि दो दिन में खेल खत्म हो जाना टेस्ट क्रिकेट के लिए अच्छा नहीं है।

finished in 2 days Not sure if that’s good for test cricket !If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800 ?However congratulations to @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant

युवराज ने ट्वीट किया, “दो दिन में खेल खत्म, मुझे नहीं लगता है कि ये टेस्ट क्रिकेट के लिए अच्छा है! अनिल कुंबले और हरभजन सिंह अगर इस तरह की विकेट पर गेंदबाजी कर रहे होते तो वो 1000 और 800 विकेट ले चुके होते? फिर भी अक्षर पटेल को शुभकामनाएं, क्या स्पेल था! रविचंद्रन अश्विन, इशांत शर्मा को भी शुभकामनाएं”

पूर्व इंग्लिश कप्तान माइकल वॉन युवराज के इस बयान से सहमत है हालांकि भारतीय फैंस को पूर्व क्रिकेटर का ये ट्वीट सही नहीं लगा। जिसके बाद युवराज को सोशल मीडिया पर पर ट्रोल किया गया।

