Afghanistan has a better head-to-head record over @BCBtigers in T20Is. We have won 5 out of the 9 matches we have played against them, with the Bangladesh coming out victorious on 3 occasions, and the remaining one match being abandoned.#AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/F3zpAea8PP

— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 30, 2022