View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday, Love! May this special day of yours be filled with love and blessings. Enjoy and have fun. As I am always saying to you, what makes you happy makes me happy too. 🎂❤️I love you 😘😘

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Sep 26, 2020 at 11:51am PDT