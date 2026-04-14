IPL 2026: KKR की चौथी हार, नूर की फिरकी और कम्बोज की रफ्तार ने किया पस्त

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IPL 2026: CSK vs KKR- कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स की चौथी हार, नूर की फिरकी और कम्बोज की रफ्तार ने किया पस्त

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने आईपीएल के मैच में कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को 32 रन से हराया.

user-circle cricketcountry.com Written by Bharat Malhotra
Last Updated on - April 14, 2026 11:39 PM IST

Noor Ahmed took 3 wickets against kkr
Noor Ahmed took 3 wickets against kkr

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने आईपीएल के मैच में कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को 32 रन से हराया.

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Bharat Malhotra

Bharat Malhotra अभी cricketcountry.com की हिंदी टीम को लीड कर रहे हैं. भारत के पास डिजिटल मीडिया में करीब 17 साल का अनुभव है. ज्यादात ...Read More

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