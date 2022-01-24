आईपीएल की नई फ्रेंचाइजी लखनऊ का नाम सामने आया गया है. टीम का नाम लखनऊ सुपर लाइंट्स होगा. टीम केएल राहुल की कप्&#x200d;तानी में अपने पहले सीजन में मैदान में उतरेगी. लखनऊ ने राहुल को 17 करोड़ रुपये की रकम खर्च कर अपनी टीम का हिस्&#x200d;सा बनाया है. ये संयुक्&#x200d;त रूप से आईपीएल के इतिहास में किसी खिलाड़ी को दी जाने वाली सबसे बड़ी राशि है. इसके अलावा इस फ्रेंचाइजी ने मार्कस स्&#x200d;टोइनिस को 9.2 करोड़ और रवि बिशनोई को चार करोड़ रुपये खर्च कर अपनी टीम का हिस्&#x200d;सा बनाया है. 12 व 13 फरवरी को मेगा ऑक्&#x200d;शन होने की संभावना है. इसके बाद मार्च के अंत में आईपीएल के नए सीजन की शुरुआत हो जाएगी.<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CZHWm5Bodr6/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14"><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 16px"><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>&nbsp;<p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div><p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"><p></p><p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"><p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"><p></p><p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p>&nbsp;<p></p><p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CZHWm5Bodr6/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by Official Lucknow IPL Team (@officiallucknowiplteam)</a></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p></div></blockquote><p></p><p></p>