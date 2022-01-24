आईपीएल की नई फ्रेंचाइजी लखनऊ का नाम सामने आया गया है. टीम का नाम लखनऊ सुपर लाइंट्स होगा. टीम केएल राहुल की कप्‍तानी में अपने पहले सीजन में मैदान में उतरेगी. लखनऊ ने राहुल को 17 करोड़ रुपये की रकम खर्च कर अपनी टीम का हिस्‍सा बनाया है. ये संयुक्‍त रूप से आईपीएल के इतिहास में किसी खिलाड़ी को दी जाने वाली सबसे बड़ी राशि है. इसके अलावा इस फ्रेंचाइजी ने मार्कस स्‍टोइनिस को 9.2 करोड़  और रवि बिशनोई को चार करोड़ रुपये खर्च कर अपनी टीम का हिस्‍सा बनाया है. 12 व 13 फरवरी को मेगा ऑक्‍शन होने की संभावना है. इसके बाद मार्च के अंत में आईपीएल के नए सीजन की शुरुआत हो जाएगी.