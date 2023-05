क्या नवीन-उल-हक ने विराट कोहली से मांगी माफी, जानिए वायरल ट्वीट का क्या है सच

Anyway, I’m accepting my mistake.

Sorry to all Virat Sir fans❤️‍?

Next time I won’t mess up with any senior players. I’ll be within my limits.

See you next year! ? @LucknowIPL

Once again congratulations #MumbaiIndians #naveenulhaq

— Naveen Ul Haq (@naveenulhaq66) May 24, 2023