add cricketcountry as a Preferred Source
Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source
×
  • Home
  • News
  • ENG VS NEP T20 WC 2026 Live Score: इंग्लैंड vs नेपाल, लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, अपडेट्स

ENG VS NEP T20 WC 2026 Live Score: इंग्लैंड vs नेपाल, लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, अपडेट्स

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scorecard and Updates

user-circle cricketcountry.com Written by Akhilesh Tripathi
Last Updated on - February 8, 2026 3:26 PM IST

ENG VS NEP
ENG VS NEP

ENG VS NEP T20 WC 2026 Live Score: टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप 2026 में रविवार को दूसरे मैच में इंग्लैंड और नेपाल की टीम आमने-सामने है. यह मुकाबला मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में खेला जा रहा है. इंग्लैंड की टीम ने इस मैच में टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया है.

इंग्लैंड (प्लेइंग इलेवन): फिलिप साल्ट, जोस बटलर (विकेटकीपर), जैकब बेथेल, टॉम बैंटन, हैरी ब्रूक (कप्तान), सैम कुरेन, विल जैक्स, लियाम डॉसन, जोफ्रा आर्चर, आदिल राशिद, ल्यूक वुड

TRENDING NOW

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

नेपाल (प्लेइंग इलेवन): कुशल भुर्टेल, आसिफ शेख (विकेटकीपर), रोहित पौडेल (कप्तान), दीपेंद्र सिंह ऐरी, आरिफ शेख, लोकेश बाम, गुलसन झा, करण केसी, नंदन यादव, संदीप लामिछाने, शेर मल्ला

T20 वर्ल्ड कप 2026 से जुड़े सभी ताजा अपडेट आप देख सकते हैं: https://www.cricketcountry.com/hi/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

About the Author

india.com Authors

Akhilesh Tripathi

पत्रकारिता में करियर की शुरुआत साल 2013 मेंआर्यन टीवी (पटना) से हुई, फिर ईनाडु डिजीटल (ईटीवी हैदराबाद) में लगभग ...Read More

Tags: