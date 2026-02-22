add cricketcountry as a Preferred Source
ENG VS SL T20 World Cup 2026 Live: इंग्लैंड vs श्रीलंका, लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, अपडेट्स

Last Updated on - February 22, 2026 3:38 PM IST

ENG VS SL T20 World Cup 2026 Live: इंग्लैंड और श्रीलंका की टीम टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप 2026 के सुपर-8 में आज आमने-सामने है. यह मुकाबला  पल्लेकेले इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में खेला जा रहा है. श्रीलंका ने टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी का फैसला लिया है.

T20 वर्ल्ड कप 2026 से जुड़े सभी ताजा अपडेट आप देख सकते हैं: https://www.cricketcountry.com/hi/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

