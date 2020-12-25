भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम मैनेजमेंट ने शुक्रवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 26 दिसंबर से शुरू होने वाले बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट मैच के लिए प्लेइंग इलेवन का ऐलान किया। एडिलेड ओवल में मिली हार के बाद टीम मैनेजमेंट ने कड़े फैसले लेते हुए चार बदलाव किए हैं।<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>पितृत्व अवकाश के लिए स्वदेश लौट चुके कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) और चोटिल मोहम्मद शमी (Mohammad Shami) के अलावा पृथ्वी शॉ (Prithvi Shaw) और ऋद्धिमान साहा (Wriddhiman Saha) को भी बाहर का रास्ता दिखाया गया है।<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>साहा की जगह विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज रिषभ पंत को मौका दिया गया है, जबकि सलामी बल्लेबाज शॉ की जगह शुबमन गिल को डेब्यू करने का करने का मौका मिला है। साथ ही शमी की जगह तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद सिराज भी भारत के लिए डेब्यू करेंगे। जहां फैंस इन युवा खिलाड़ियों को मौका मिलने से खुश हैं, वहीं कई फैंस केएल राहुल को प्लेइंग इलेवन में शामिल ना किए जाने से निराश हैं।<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>राहुल को बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट में मौका ना मिलने से नाराज फैंस ने ट्विटर पर कहा कि केएल की गैरमौजूदगी मेलबर्न में टीम इंडिया की हार का कारण बन सकती है।<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वनडे और टी20 सीरीज का हिस्सा रहे राहुल को बतौर विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज टेस्ट स्क्वाड में जगह मिली है लेकिन वो अब तक प्लेइंग इलेवन से बाहर रहे हैं।<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>फैंस चाहते हैं कि पंत की बजाय राहुल को साहा की जगह विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज की भूमिका में मेलबर्न टेस्ट के लिए टीम इंडिया की प्लेइंग इलेवन में जगह दी जाय।<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Could india have replaced Saha with KL Rahul instead of Pant?<p></p><p></p>KL can take gloves, he has done that for karnataka, &amp; his current form in odi's and t20's, his purple patch is getting wasted plus he will provide an unbelievable balance to the side.<a href="https://twitter.com/vikrantgupta73?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vikrantgupta73</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Amrit Raj (@4mritraj) <a href="https://twitter.com/4mritraj/status/1342385786684022785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 25, 2020</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">KL Rahul has scored less than 600 runs in his last 27 innings in Test with an average of 22. His fan boys expect him to be in the playing 11 directly. Assholes. I know KL is tech strong bit doesn't deserve a chance now. Needs a better work ethics and can come back later</p><p></p><p></p>— Parotta (@narengiri2) <a href="https://twitter.com/narengiri2/status/1342371841818599424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 25, 2020</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Exclusion or KL Rahul might effect India's chances of winning this test match. He is the only man in the form. He should have been included in place of Vihari. <a href="https://twitter.com/singh_kumaramit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@singh_kumaramit</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/singh_anshuman7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@singh_anshuman7</a><p></p><p></p>What is your say?</p><p></p><p></p>— kushal singh (@Kushal_Blu) <a href="https://twitter.com/Kushal_Blu/status/1342407999445299203?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 25, 2020</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Le other <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rahul?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rahul</a> of this country to KL Rahul after not getting selected..<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BoxingDayTest?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BoxingDayTest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusAvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusAvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RahulGandhi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RahulGandhi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/klrahul?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#klrahul</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Shubmangill?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Shubmangill</a> <a href="https://t.co/s8ul99etej">pic.twitter.com/s8ul99etej</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Digital keeda (@GalaAbhhay) <a href="https://twitter.com/GalaAbhhay/status/1342393751579181058?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 25, 2020</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Looks like <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> along with <a href="https://twitter.com/RaviShastriOfc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RaviShastriOfc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> have decided to break team India's record of previous test. Seriously, KL Rahul deserved a spot in the team.</p><p></p><p></p>— I love Hinduism (@saffron_warlord) <a href="https://twitter.com/saffron_warlord/status/1342388115164463105?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 25, 2020</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p>