सरफराज खान को टेस्ट टीम में जगह नहीं मिलने से भड़के फैंस, BCCI को लगाई लताड़
सरफराज खान को टीम में न चुने जाने से एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर बहस तेज हो गई हैं और फैंस टीम इंडिया के सिलेक्शन पर ही सवाल उठा रहे हैं.
वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ जुलाई में होने वाले सीरीज के लिए 23 जून को टीम इंडिया का ऐलान किया गया. इस टीम से चेतेश्वर पुजारा और तेज गेंदबाज उमेश यादव को बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया गया है. वहीं, टीम में युवा चेहरे यशस्वी जायसवाल और रुतुराज गायकवाड़ को मौका दिया गया है.
वेस्टइंडीज टूर के लिए सिलेक्टर्स ने युवाओं पर भरोसा दिखाया लेकिन इस बार भी उस खिलाड़ी का चयन नहीं हो सका जो घरेलू क्रिकेट में रनों का अंबार लगाने के बाद टीम इंडिया का दरवाजा सालों से खटखटा रहा है. हम बात कर रहे हैं सरफराज खान की जिनका टीम इंडिया में सिलेक्ट होने का इंतजार खत्म होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है.
सरफराज को टीम में न चुने जाने से एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर बहस तेज हो गई हैं और फैंस टीम इंडिया के सिलेक्शन पर ही सवाल उठा रहे हैं. कई फैंस ने यशस्वी सरफराज खान की अनदेखी करने और जायसवाल व रुतुराज गायकवाड़ जैसे कम अनुवभी बल्लेबाजों को मौका दिये जाने पर अपना गुस्सा जाहिर किया है.
First class average of some players
Sarfaraz Khan -78
Akshay wadkar -55
Abhimanyu easwaran -47
Rajat patidar -47
Sakib ul gani -79
Het patel -45
Rinku Singh -59
Ruturaj gaikwad -40
Justice for deserving players like Sarfraz Khan
Play For Mumbai Indians & Csk You Get Selected pic.twitter.com/489y0nDdqR
— Fantasy 11 Teams And News ! (@teams_dream) June 23, 2023
He is Sarfaraz khan, Mumbai Batsman.
He was born in a Muslim family.
From the last 3 years he is the highest run scorer in Ranji trophy. He is hitting back to back 100 in domestic.
But when it came to selection for ICT, “Ruturaj” is preferred for “Sarfaraz today.
I didn’t… pic.twitter.com/VxgzdDI77L
— Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) June 23, 2023
From the past 3 years Sarfaraz Khan has been the highest run scorer in Ranji Trophy, hitting back to back centuries in domestic cricket !!!
-Highest Batting Average of 79.65 in First Class
-Scored 900+ Runs in 2 Consecutive Ranji seasons.
DISREGARD TO RANJI ?? pic.twitter.com/rkTT5wvBNd
— ????? (@Lilith_blair31) June 23, 2023
This was the last A tour where this random Ruturaj outscored the domestic legend Sarfaraz Khan
Baate chudwalo inse bas, portraying Rutu as some gully cricketer lol https://t.co/imoAgI42wO pic.twitter.com/JJzeh573yx
— v. (@v1mal7) June 23, 2023
People saying Sarfaraz Khan struggles against high pace, bro he struggled coz in t20s a batter is expected to hit boundaries and look for scoring options all the time, and that might not be everyone's forte.
eg. Steve Smith, Rahane in DC colours had similar issues. pic.twitter.com/tXNlwwU3gp
— Minnie Sharma (@serialchiller23) June 23, 2023
If you feel low/down/depressed/cheated and feel your efforts aren't being valued, don't just look at Ashwin or Pujara.
Look at Sarfaraz.
Oops. Looks like you can't look since his name isn't there.
Keep scoring @sarfankhan97 #IndianHussey https://t.co/kWJhQbi0OV
— Nachiketa Guha ?? (@BrandNachiketa) June 23, 2023
