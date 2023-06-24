सरफराज खान को टेस्ट टीम में जगह नहीं मिलने से भड़के फैंस, BCCI को लगाई लताड़

He is Sarfaraz khan, Mumbai Batsman.

He was born in a Muslim family.

From the last 3 years he is the highest run scorer in Ranji trophy. He is hitting back to back 100 in domestic.

But when it came to selection for ICT, “Ruturaj” is preferred for “Sarfaraz today.

I didn’t… pic.twitter.com/VxgzdDI77L

— Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) June 23, 2023