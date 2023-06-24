सरफराज खान को टेस्ट टीम में जगह नहीं मिलने से भड़के फैंस, BCCI को लगाई लताड़

सरफराज खान को टीम में न चुने जाने से एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर बहस तेज हो गई हैं और फैंस टीम इंडिया के सिलेक्शन पर ही सवाल उठा रहे हैं.

Updated: June 24, 2023 8:54 AM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ जुलाई में होने वाले सीरीज के लिए 23 जून को टीम इंडिया का ऐलान किया गया. इस टीम से चेतेश्वर पुजारा और तेज गेंदबाज उमेश यादव को बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया गया है. वहीं, टीम में युवा चेहरे यशस्वी जायसवाल और रुतुराज गायकवाड़ को मौका दिया गया है.

वेस्टइंडीज टूर के लिए सिलेक्टर्स ने युवाओं पर भरोसा दिखाया लेकिन इस बार भी उस खिलाड़ी का चयन नहीं हो सका जो घरेलू क्रिकेट में रनों का अंबार लगाने के बाद टीम इंडिया का दरवाजा सालों से खटखटा रहा है. हम बात कर रहे हैं सरफराज खान की जिनका टीम इंडिया में सिलेक्ट होने का इंतजार खत्म होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है.

सरफराज को टीम में न चुने जाने से एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर बहस तेज हो गई हैं और फैंस टीम इंडिया के सिलेक्शन पर ही सवाल उठा रहे हैं. कई फैंस ने यशस्वी सरफराज खान की अनदेखी करने और जायसवाल व रुतुराज गायकवाड़ जैसे कम अनुवभी बल्लेबाजों को मौका दिये जाने पर अपना गुस्सा जाहिर किया है.

 

 

 

 

 

 

