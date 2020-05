View this post on Instagram

The satisfaction of cooking and packing food from the comfort of your own homes and getting it distributed to the most needy migrant labourers in these times is a satisfaction few things can match. If you would like to contribute by making good for 100 people from your own hone please DM on Twitter to @sehwagfoundatn

