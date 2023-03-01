IND VS AUS: भारत ने पहले सेशन में गंवाए सात विकेट, इंदौर की पिच पर मचा घमासान

मैथ्यू कुहनेमन और नाथन लियोन की गेंदबाजी के आगे भारत के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज फ्लॉप रहे. वहीं खेल के पहले सेशन में टीम इंडिया ने रोहित शर्मा, विराट कोहली सहित सात बल्लेबाजों का विकेट गंवा दिया.

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम इंदौर में तीसरे टेस्ट में आमने-सामने है. भारतीय टीम ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया है, मगर खेल के पहले घंटे में टीम इंडिया की आधी टीम पवेलियन लौट गई. मैथ्यू कुहनेमन और नाथन लियोन की गेंदबाजी के आगे भारत के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज फ्लॉप रहे. वहीं खेल के पहले सेशन में टीम इंडिया ने रोहित शर्मा, विराट कोहली सहित सात बल्लेबाजों का विकेट गंवा दिया. स्पिनर्स को पहले सेशन में मिले इतने टर्न के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर पिच को लेकर बहस तेज हो गई है.

खेल के पहले दिन के पहले घंटे में 4.8 डिग्री तक टर्न से सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स हैरान है. मैथ्यू कुहनेमन और नाथन लियोन के नाम तीन-तीन विकेट रहा. वहीं एक विकेट टॉड मर्फी के नाम रहा. रोहित शर्मा ने 12 रन, शुभमन गिल ने 21 रन, चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने 01 रन, रविंद्र जडेजा ने 04 रन का योगदान दिया. श्रेयस अय्यर खाता भी नहीं खोल सके. श्रीकर भरत ने 17 रन और विराट कोहली ने 22 रन की पारी खेली.

सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों का रिएक्शन:

As per netizens, this is Indore Pitch ????

Will 500 be made on this pitch? 4 innings ka total score, I mean. #IndvAus #BGT2023

I want every neutral fan to come forward and bash and criticize bcci and ICT management for this joke of a cricket pitch in Indore...i supported Nagpur and Delhi because those were standard good pitches..This Indore pitch is mockery and murder of Test cricke... ICC should step in

Indore pitch should get highest possible demerit points...stadium ko ban karo 1 saal ke liye to set a standard

Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar after seeing the Indore pitch pic.twitter.com/DRAevtFuMX

Indore pitch report pic.twitter.com/YPdN60vDeD

Indore pitch today : pic.twitter.com/AOapcsf5t1