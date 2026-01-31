This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
IND VS NZ 5th T20I Live: भारत vs न्यूजीलैंड, लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, अपडेट्स
India vs NewZealand Live Scorecard and Updates
IND VS NZ 5th T20I Live: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड की टीम पांच मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज के आखिरी मैच में आज आमने-सामने है. यह मुकाबला तिरुवनंतपुरम के ग्रीनफील्ड इंटरनेशनल स्टेडियम में खेला जा रहा है. भारत ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया है. भारतीय टीम में तीन बदलाव हुआ है, जबकि न्यूजीलैंड की टीम चार बदलाव के साथ उतरी है.