add cricketcountry as a Preferred Source
Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source
×
  • Home
  • News
  • IND VS NZ 5th T20I Live: भारत vs न्यूजीलैंड, लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, अपडेट्स

IND VS NZ 5th T20I Live: भारत vs न्यूजीलैंड, लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, अपडेट्स

India vs NewZealand Live Scorecard and Updates

user-circle cricketcountry.com Written by Akhilesh Tripathi
Last Updated on - January 31, 2026 7:15 PM IST

Abhishek Sharma Surya Kumar Yadav
Abhishek Sharma Surya Kumar Yadav

TRENDING NOW

IND VS NZ 5th T20I Live: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड की टीम पांच मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज के आखिरी मैच में आज आमने-सामने है. यह मुकाबला तिरुवनंतपुरम के ग्रीनफील्ड इंटरनेशनल स्टेडियम में खेला जा रहा है. भारत ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया है. भारतीय टीम में तीन बदलाव हुआ है, जबकि न्यूजीलैंड की टीम चार बदलाव के साथ उतरी है.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

About the Author

india.com Authors

Akhilesh Tripathi

पत्रकारिता में करियर की शुरुआत साल 2013 मेंआर्यन टीवी (पटना) से हुई, फिर ईनाडु डिजीटल (ईटीवी हैदराबाद) में लगभग ...Read More

Tags: