Two wickets in the first 11 balls after lunch for India's spinners and England (who selected only one front-line spinner) are deep in it at 6-81

📸: Sportzpics/BCCI

Follow live: https://t.co/jPMlVLquAw #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/8DvZCDCnSV

— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 24, 2021