Riyan Parag Bowling Action: राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स (Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals) के ऑलराउंडर रियान पराग (Riyan Parag) एक बार फिर अपने गेंदबाजी एक्‍शन को लेकर चर्चा में हैं. पराग ने आईपीएल (Indian Premier League 2021) के 12वें मुकाबले में गेंदबाजी के दौरान हाथ को काफी तिरछा रखते हुए गेंदबाजी की. सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी गेंदबाजी का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है.

रियान पराग (Riyan Parag) ने इससे पहले रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के खिलाफ भी कुछ इसी स्‍टाइल में गेंदबाजी की थी. सबसे पहले लसिथ मलिंग(Lasith Malinga) तिरछे हाथ से गेंदबाजी कर चर्चा में आए थे. बीते कुछ समय में हमने केदार जाधव (Kedar Jadhav) को भी भारतीय टीम के लिए इस तरीके से गेंदबाजी करते हुए देखा है. इस कड़ी अब नया नाम रियान पराग का जुड़ गया है.

