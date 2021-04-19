<strong>Riyan Parag Bowling Action:</strong> राजस्&#x200d;थान रॉयल्&#x200d;स (Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals) के ऑलराउंडर रियान पराग (Riyan Parag) एक बार फिर अपने गेंदबाजी एक्&#x200d;शन को लेकर चर्चा में हैं. पराग ने आईपीएल (Indian Premier League 2021) के 12वें मुकाबले में गेंदबाजी के दौरान हाथ को काफी तिरछा रखते हुए गेंदबाजी की. सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी गेंदबाजी का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है.<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>रियान पराग (Riyan Parag) ने इससे पहले रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के खिलाफ भी कुछ इसी स्&#x200d;टाइल में गेंदबाजी की थी. सबसे पहले लसिथ मलिंग(Lasith Malinga) तिरछे हाथ से गेंदबाजी कर चर्चा में आए थे. बीते कुछ समय में हमने केदार जाधव (Kedar Jadhav) को भी भारतीय टीम के लिए इस तरीके से गेंदबाजी करते हुए देखा है. इस कड़ी अब नया नाम रियान पराग का जुड़ गया है.<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Riyan Parag pulls out that ball again. Dude&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvRR</a> <a href="https://t.co/q2s1tDtmn9">pic.twitter.com/q2s1tDtmn9</a></p><p></p><p></p>— AK #MI&#x1f499; (@rantworld101) <a href="https://twitter.com/rantworld101/status/1384159153627619337?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 19, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="et">Riyan Parag on FootMarks of Kedar Jadhav...&#x1f606;&#x1f606;&#x1f606;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvsRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvsRR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RiyanParag?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RiyanParag</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> <a href="https://t.co/JsjMm96XEz">pic.twitter.com/JsjMm96XEz</a></p><p></p><p></p>— &#x1f451; Prince&#x1f451; (@TheLolnayak) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLolnayak/status/1384169738658455566?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 19, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Looked that Riyan Parag bowling arm. Parag's special. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> <a href="https://t.co/lFTB4L9Fv7">pic.twitter.com/lFTB4L9Fv7</a></p><p></p><p></p>— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/man4_cricket/status/1384159195092582404?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 19, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Should be declared as illegal</p><p></p><p></p>— T K N Rout (@TKNRout) <a href="https://twitter.com/TKNRout/status/1384159331180892169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 19, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>मैच में राजस्&#x200d;थान रॉयल्&#x200d;स (CSK vs RR) ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया. रियान पराग (<strong>Riyan Parag Bowling Action</strong>) ने आज कुल एक ओवर डाला और उसमें 16 रन लुटा दिए. चेन्&#x200d;नई सुपर किंग्&#x200d;स ने निर्धारित 20 ओवरों में नौ विकेट के नुकसान पर 188 रन बनाए. राजस्थान के चेतन सकारिया ने सर्वाधिक तीन विकेट निकाले. चेन्&#x200d;नई के अंबाती रायडू ने सर्वाधिक 27 रन बनाए. इसके अलावा मोइन अली के बल्&#x200d;ले से 26 रन आए.