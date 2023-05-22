IPL 2023: आरसीबी की हार के बाद भड़के फैंस, शुभमन गिल की बहन को दी गंदी-गंदी गालियां
शुभमन गिल ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स के खिलाफ मैच में शतकीय पारी खेली, जिससे गुजरात टाइटंस ने इस मैच को छह विकेट से जीत लिया.
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर का आईपीएल का खिताब जीतने का सपना एक बार फिर पूरा नहीं हो सका. आईपीएल 2023 के आखिरी लीग मुकाबले में गुजरात टाइटंस से हार के बाद आरसीबी प्लेऑफ के लिए क्वालीफाई नहीं कर सकी. आरसीबी के इस हार के फैंस का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा और उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स पर अपनी भड़ास निकाली. फैंस के इस गुस्से का शिकार शुभमन गिल की बहन को होना पड़ा.
आरसीबी की इस हार के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस का गुस्सा लगातार देखने को मिल रहा है, शुभमन गिल की बहन शहनील गिल को भी फैंस ने ट्रोल करना शुरु कर दिया और भद्दे- भद्दे कमेंटस करने लगे.
फैंस शहनील गील के पुराने इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट पर जाकर उन्हें गाली दे रहे हैं. इसके अलावा शुभमन गिल के ऊपर भी गंदे कमेंट्स किए जा रहे हैं.
View this post on Instagram
यहां देखें फैंस का कमेंट्स:
Shame on the fans of #RCB they're abusing sister of shubman as he played good cricket. That's the reason haarcb can never qualify. So cheap fanbase.? #RCBvsGT #ViratKohli? #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/iQoZQGpUBd
— Jatin Swaraj (@JatinSwaraj5) May 22, 2023
RCB toxic fans abuse shubman gill and his sister.wishes for his death,giving Rape threads and more
What the behaviour Virat is present and shubman gill Future .. please stop this pic.twitter.com/rayiBc3sB8
— Sandeep Thakur (@imsandeep84) May 22, 2023
हालांकि आरसीबी के कुछ फैंस शुभमन गिल की बहन को ट्रोल करने पर नाराज हैं और गाली देने वाले फैंस को नसीहत भी दे रहे हैं.
One of the main reason I can’t stand RCB and hope they never win the trophy is cause of their toxic fan base. Abusing Gill and now his sister and all Gill did was his job for the team that employs him.
— Prantik (@Pran__07) May 21, 2023
Look at the tweets today for Shubhman Gill and his sister. Man this is why I hated when Kohli - Anushka pardoned that "IIT graduate" who gave rape threat to vamika. Some of these guys need to be behind bars and careers ruined. He should have been made an example to stop all this.
— ∆nkit? (@CaughtAtGully) May 21, 2023
बता दें कि आरसीबी की टीम ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए विराट कोहली के सातवें आईपीएल शतक से गुजरात टाइटंस के सामने जीत के लिए 198 रन का लक्ष्य रखा था, गुजरात ने शुभमन गिल के शतक से लक्ष्य को पांच गेंद शेष रहते लक्ष्य को हासिल कर लिया. इस मैच के बाद विराट कोहली शुभमन गिल को गले लगाते भी नजर आए थे.
Also ReadMore News ›
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
COMMENTS