Advertisement

IPL 2023: आरसीबी की हार के बाद भड़के फैंस, शुभमन गिल की बहन को दी गंदी-गंदी गालियां

शुभमन गिल ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स के खिलाफ मैच में शतकीय पारी खेली, जिससे गुजरात टाइटंस ने इस मैच को छह विकेट से जीत लिया.

IPL 2023: आरसीबी की हार के बाद भड़के फैंस, शुभमन गिल की बहन को दी गंदी-गंदी गालियां
Updated: May 22, 2023 2:09 PM IST | Edited By: Akhilesh Tripathi

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर का आईपीएल का खिताब जीतने का सपना एक बार फिर पूरा नहीं हो सका. आईपीएल 2023 के आखिरी लीग मुकाबले में गुजरात टाइटंस से हार के बाद आरसीबी प्लेऑफ के लिए क्वालीफाई नहीं कर सकी. आरसीबी के इस हार के फैंस का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा और उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स पर अपनी भड़ास निकाली. फैंस के इस गुस्से का शिकार शुभमन गिल की बहन को होना पड़ा.

आरसीबी की इस हार के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस का गुस्सा लगातार देखने को मिल रहा है, शुभमन गिल की बहन शहनील गिल को भी फैंस ने ट्रोल करना शुरु कर दिया और भद्दे- भद्दे कमेंटस करने लगे.

फैंस शहनील गील के पुराने  इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट पर जाकर उन्हें गाली दे रहे हैं. इसके अलावा शुभमन गिल के ऊपर भी गंदे कमेंट्स किए जा रहे हैं.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahneel Gill (@shahneelgill)

यहां देखें फैंस का कमेंट्स:

हालांकि आरसीबी के कुछ फैंस शुभमन गिल की बहन को ट्रोल करने पर नाराज हैं और गाली देने वाले फैंस को नसीहत भी दे रहे हैं.

बता दें कि आरसीबी की टीम ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए विराट कोहली के सातवें आईपीएल शतक से गुजरात टाइटंस के सामने जीत के लिए 198 रन का लक्ष्य रखा था, गुजरात ने शुभमन गिल के शतक से लक्ष्य को पांच गेंद शेष रहते लक्ष्य को हासिल कर लिया. इस मैच के बाद विराट कोहली शुभमन गिल को गले लगाते भी नजर आए थे.

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: आरसीबी की हार के बाद भड़के फैंस, शुभमन गिल की बहन को दी गंदी-गंदी गालियां
सपना टूुटा पर फैंस का प्यार नहीं छूटा, RCB ने फैंस को कहा शुक्रिया- कोहली का दिखा अनोखा अंदाज
सपना टूुटा पर फैंस का प्यार नहीं छूटा, RCB ने फैंस को कहा शुक्रिया- कोहली का दिखा अनोखा अंदाज
IPL 2023: प्लेऑफ-फाइनल में हो बारिश, सुपरओवर में भी नहीं निकला नतीजा, तो ऐसे तय होगा विजेता
MI vs SRH: ऐसी पिचें देखकर मैं और सचिन भी वापसी करना चाहते हैं: ब्रायन लारा
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

सपना टूुटा पर फैंस का प्यार नहीं छूटा, RCB ने फैंस को कहा शुक्रिया- कोहली का दिखा अनोखा अंदाज

सपना टूुटा पर फैंस का प्यार नहीं छूटा, RCB ने फैंस को कहा शु...

सपना टूुटा पर फैंस का प्यार नहीं छूटा, RCB ने फैंस को कहा शुक्रिया- कोहली का दिखा अनोखा अंदाज

सपना टूुटा पर फैंस का प्यार नहीं छूटा, RCB ने फैंस को कहा शु...

IPL 2023: प्लेऑफ-फाइनल में हो बारिश, सुपरओवर में भी नहीं निकला नतीजा, तो ऐसे तय होगा विजेता

IPL 2023: प्लेऑफ-फाइनल में हो बारिश, सुपरओवर में भी नहीं निक...

MI vs SRH: ऐसी पिचें देखकर मैं और सचिन भी वापसी करना चाहते हैं: ब्रायन लारा

MI vs SRH: ऐसी पिचें देखकर मैं और सचिन भी वापसी करना चाहते ह...

Shubman Gill: Mumbai Indians को चाहिए कि वह शुभमन गिल को एक बढ़िया सी कार गिफ्ट करे- Yuvraj Singh

Shubman Gill: Mumbai Indians को चाहिए कि वह शुभमन गिल को एक ...

Advertisement