While we’re all indoors, it’s extremely important to do stuff that makes you feel good. Staying well groomed is one of the things that keeps me in the zone. So I thought of trimming my beard at home and giving myself this new look. Now I want all of you to take the #TrimAtHome challenge and post your new look!

