<strong>Live, IPL 2020, MI vs CSK:</strong> आईपीएल 2020 का आगाज लंबे इंतजार के बाद आखिर आज यूएई की धरती पर हो ही गया. कोरोना महामारी के चलते कड़े प्रतिबंधों के बीच आईपीएल का आयोजन कराया जा रहा है. खिलाड़ी बयो-बबल में हैं. उन्&#x200d;हें इस बबल से बाहर जाने की इजाजत नहीं है. स्&#x200d;टेडियम में फैन्&#x200d;स तक के आने की मनाही है. ऐसे में बड़ा सवाल ये है कि आखिर मैच के लाइव प्रसारण के दौरान घर बैठै फैन्&#x200d;स शोर-शराबे की आवाज कैसे सुन रहे हैं.<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>सोशल मीडिया पर यह चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है. फैन्&#x200d;स इसे लेकर बीसीसीआई और स्&#x200d;टार स्&#x200d;पोर्ट्स को खूब ट्रोल भी कर रहे हैं. दरअसल, मैच के दौरान फैन्&#x200d;स के शोर के पुराने रिकॉर्डिड साउंड को चलाया जा रहा है ताकि घर बैठै फैन्&#x200d;स के बीच माहौल बनाया जा सके. मैदान पर जब दर्शकों को आने की इजाजत ही नहीं है तो फिर वो कैसे शोर मचा सकते हैं.<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>आइये हम आपको फैन्&#x200d;स के कुछ मजेदार ट्वीट्स से रू-ब-रू कराते हैं.<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Now crowd sound seems funny...because they couldn't code the crown sound for 4,6 and wickets....&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020Updates?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020Updates</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPLFantasy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPLFantasy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIvCSK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIvCSK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvsMI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvsMI</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Adesh Kumar (@adeshskumar) <a href="https://twitter.com/adeshskumar/status/1307323101781270530?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2020</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/IPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IPL</a> fake crowd sound is irritating... at least real people knows when they need to shout....</p><p></p><p></p>— Amit Gupta (@amit_gupta2) <a href="https://twitter.com/amit_gupta2/status/1307324300408414208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2020</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/IPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IPL</a> kicks of with fake crowd sound. Why <a href="https://twitter.com/DisneyPlusHS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DisneyPlusHS</a> ? <a href="https://t.co/kHXgwZt6Re">pic.twitter.com/kHXgwZt6Re</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Gautam Sikka, MD (@GautamSikka) <a href="https://twitter.com/GautamSikka/status/1307324264228544512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2020</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Watching IPL. There's crowd sound in the background. Ghosts in the stadium?? Eerie.</p><p></p><p></p>— Anil Thakraney (@anilthakraney) <a href="https://twitter.com/anilthakraney/status/1307324676209688577?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2020</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Dei <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IPL</a> please get that artificial crowd sound removed . It is annoying. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a></p><p></p><p></p>— శ్రీనివాస్ రాచకొండ (@its_srinu) <a href="https://twitter.com/its_srinu/status/1307324553899552769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2020</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The inserted crowd 'noise' is so damn weird and random. But I prefer it to the empty stadium sound. Hope IPL has a few different noise variations lest it becomes monotonous <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIvsCSK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIvsCSK</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Arjun Swami (@arjunswami) <a href="https://twitter.com/arjunswami/status/1307322897673773056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2020</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p>