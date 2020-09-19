Live, IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: आईपीएल 2020 का आगाज लंबे इंतजार के बाद आखिर आज यूएई की धरती पर हो ही गया. कोरोना महामारी के चलते कड़े प्रतिबंधों के बीच आईपीएल का आयोजन कराया जा रहा है. खिलाड़ी बयो-बबल में हैं. उन्‍हें इस बबल से बाहर जाने की इजाजत नहीं है. स्‍टेडियम में फैन्‍स तक के आने की मनाही है. ऐसे में बड़ा सवाल ये है कि आखिर मैच के लाइव प्रसारण के दौरान घर बैठै फैन्‍स शोर-शराबे की आवाज कैसे सुन रहे हैं.

सोशल मीडिया पर यह चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है. फैन्‍स इसे लेकर बीसीसीआई और स्‍टार स्‍पोर्ट्स को खूब ट्रोल भी कर रहे हैं. दरअसल, मैच के दौरान फैन्‍स के शोर के पुराने रिकॉर्डिड साउंड को चलाया जा रहा है ताकि घर बैठै फैन्‍स के बीच माहौल बनाया जा सके. मैदान पर जब दर्शकों को आने की इजाजत ही नहीं है तो फिर वो कैसे शोर मचा सकते हैं.

आइये हम आपको फैन्‍स के कुछ मजेदार ट्वीट्स से रू-ब-रू कराते हैं.

@IPL fake crowd sound is irritating… at least real people knows when they need to shout…. — Amit Gupta (@amit_gupta2) September 19, 2020

Watching IPL. There’s crowd sound in the background. Ghosts in the stadium?? Eerie. — Anil Thakraney (@anilthakraney) September 19, 2020

Dei @IPL please get that artificial crowd sound removed . It is annoying. #IPL2020 — శ్రీనివాస్ రాచకొండ (@its_srinu) September 19, 2020