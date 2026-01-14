IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Highlights: डेरेल मिशेल के शतक से न्यूजीलैंड ने भारत को सात विकेट से हराया

IND vs NZ, India Vs New Zealand, New Zealand vs India Live Score, India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, IND vs NZ Live Score, IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, IND vs NZ Live Steaming, Watch IND vs NZ Live telecast, IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Pitch Report, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Adithya Ashok, Niranjan Shah Stadium Pitch Report, IND vs NZ Pitch Report, Rajkot weather, Niranjan Shah Stadium, ODI Cricket, Cricket News
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: न्यूजीलैंड ने भारत को सात विकेट से हराया
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: न्यूजीलैंड ने भारत को सात विकेट से हराया. सीरीज में 1-1 की बराबरी की. डेरेल मिशेल ने मैच विनिंग पारी खेली और 117 बॉल में 131 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: विल यंग 87 रन की पारी खेलकर आउट
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: विल यंग 87 रन की पारी खेलकर आउट. कुलदीप यादव ने तोड़ी बड़ी साझेदारी, क्या टीम इंडिया करेगी वापसी ?
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: न्यूजीलैंड के दोनों ओपनर्स पवेलियन लौटे
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: न्यूजीलैंड के दोनों ओपनर्स पवेलियन लौटे. डेवॉन कोनवे के बाद हेनरी निकोलस भी पवेलियन लौटे. हेनरी निकोलस ने 10 रन की पारी खेली और प्रसिद्ध कृष्णा का शिकार बने.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: न्यूजीलैंड को लगा पहला झटका, डेवॉन कोनवे आउट
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: न्यूजीलैंड को लगा पहला झटका, डेवॉन कोनवे आउट. डेवॉन कोनवे 16 रन की पारी खेलकर आउट. हर्षित राणा ने भारत को पहली सफलता दिलाई है.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को दिया 285 रन का लक्ष्य
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को दिया 285 रन का लक्ष्य. भारतीय टीम ने 50 ओवर में सात विकेट पर 284 रन बनाए. केएल राहुल 112 रन और मोहम्मद सिराज 02 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: केएल राहुल ने दो साल बाद जड़ा शतक
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: केएल राहुल ने दो साल बाद जड़ा शतक. 87 बॉल में राहुल ने शतक लगाया है.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: भारत ने सातवां विकेट गंवाया, हर्षित राणा पवेलियन लौटे
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: भारत ने सातवां विकेट गंवाया, हर्षित राणा पवेलियन लौटे. हर्षित राणा ने दो रन बनाए.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: भारत ने पांचवां विकेट गंवाया, रविंद्र जडेजा आउट
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: भारत ने पांचवां विकेट गंवाया, रविंद्र जडेजा 27 रन की पारी खेलकर आउट. माइकल ब्रेसवेल आउट. भारत ने 200 रन का आंकड़ा भी पार कर लिया है.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: भारत ने चौथा विकेट गंवाया, विराट कोहली आउट
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: भारत ने चौथा विकेट गंवाया, विराट कोहली आउट. कोहली ने 23 रन की पारी खेली और क्रिस्टियन क्लार्क का तीसरा शिकार बने.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: भारत ने तीसरा विकेट गंवाया, श्रेयस अय्यर आउट
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: भारत ने तीसरा विकेट गंवाया, श्रेयस अय्यर 08 रन की पारी खेलकर आउट.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: शुभमन गिल आउट
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: शुभमन गिल आउट. भारत ने दूसरा विकेट गंवाया. शुभमन गिल ने 56 रन की पारी खेली और काइले जेमिंसन का शिकार बने. भारत ने 100 रन का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: रोहित शर्मा एक बार फिर फ्लॉप, 24 रन की पारी खेलकर आउट
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: रोहित शर्मा एक बार फिर फ्लॉप, 24 रन की पारी खेलकर आउट. रोहित का विकेट क्रिस्टियान क्लार्क के नाम रहा. भारत ने 13वें ओवर में 70 रन के स्कोर पर पहला विकेट गंवाया है.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: दोनों टीमों की प्लेइंग-11
भारत (प्लेइंग इलेवन): रोहित शर्मा, शुभमन गिल (कप्तान), विराट कोहली, श्रेयस अय्यर, केएल राहुल (विकेटकीपर), रवींद्र जड़ेजा, नितीश कुमार रेड्डी, हर्षित राणा, कुलदीप यादव, मोहम्मद सिराज, प्रसिद्ध कृष्णा
न्यूजीलैंड (प्लेइंग XI): डेवोन कॉनवे, हेनरी निकोल्स, विल यंग, डेरिल मिशेल, ग्लेन फिलिप्स, मिशेल हे (विकेटकीपर), माइकल ब्रेसवेल (कप्तान), ज़ैकरी फाउल्क्स, जेडन लेनोक्स, क्रिस्टियन क्लार्क, काइल जैमीसन
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: न्यूजीलैंड ने टॉस जीता, भारत की पहले बल्लेबाजी
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: न्यूजीलैंड ने टॉस जीता, भारत की पहले बल्लेबाजी. भारतीय टीम में एक बदलाव हुआ है, वाशिंगटन सुंदर की जगह नितिश रेड्डी को प्लेइंग-11 में मौका दिया गया है. वहीं न्यूजीलैंड की टीम ने एक बदलाव किया है. जेडन लेनोक्स डेब्यू कर रहे हैं.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: सीरीज जीतने के इरादे से उतरेगी टीम इंडिया
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Match Live: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड की टीम दूसरे वनडे मैच में आमने-सामने है. यह मुकाबला निरंजन शाह स्टेडियम राजकोट में खेला जा रहा है. भारतीय टीम सीरीज जीतने के इरादे से मैदान में उतरेगी. दोपहर एक बजे टॉस होगा, वहीं दोपहर 1.30 बजे से मुकाबले की शुरुआत होगी.