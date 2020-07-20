भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या  और नताशा स्टैनकोविक साल 2020 की शुरुआत से ही सुर्खियों में बने हुए हैं. दोनों ने इस वर्ष एक जनवरी को अपनी संगाई का ऐलान किया था. कोविड-19 लॉकडाउन में हार्दिक ने घोषणा की कि वह जल्द ही पिता बनने वाले हैं. हार्दिक और नताशा सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं.

दोनों सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो और वीडियो अपलोड करते रहते हैं. नताशा ने हाल में एक खूबसूरत फोटो हार्दिक पांड्या को टैग कर अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया और उसका कैप्शन लिखा है, ‘ यू कंपलीट मी.’

नताश का ये खूबसूरत फोटो कुछ ही समय में सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने लगा. हार्दिक के टीम इंडिया के साथी खिलाड़ी केएल राहुल और युजवेंद्र चहल ने भी इस फोटो पर कमेंट किए हैं. दोनों ने अपने कमेंट में ‘हार्ट इमोजी’ बनाया है.

इसी तरह, हार्दिक ने भी नताशा के साथ एक बेहतरीन फोटो शेयर की है जिसमें नताशा बेबी बंप के साथ नजर आ रही हैं. दोनों एक दूसरे के आखों में आंखों डाले नजर आ रहे हैं. नताशा व्हाइट आउट फिट में बेहद खूबसूरत नजर आ रही हैं.

 

💐💝🥰 Photographer- @rahuljhangiani Hardik’s stylist – @nikitajaisinghani Natasa’s stylist – @begborrowstealstudio

बेहद कम समय में टीम इंडिया में अपनी जगह पक्की करने वाले हार्दिक को इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से दूर हुए लगभग एक साल हो चुका है. उन्होंने अपना अंतिम प्रतिस्पर्धी मैच सितंबर 2019 में खेला था. इसके बाद उन्होंने अक्टूबर में अपनी पीठ की सर्जरी कराई थी.