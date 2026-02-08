add cricketcountry as a Preferred Source
NZ VS AFG T20 World Cup 2026 Live: न्यूजीलैंड vs अफगानिस्तान, लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, अपडेट्स

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Scorecard and Updates

akhilesh.tripathi

By Akhilesh Tripathi

Last Updated on - February 8, 2026 11:30 AM IST

NZ VS AFG

NZ VS AFG Live Score: टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप 2026 में रविवार को पहले मैच में न्यूजीलैंड और अफगानिस्तान की टीम आमने-सामने है. यह मुकाबला एमए चिदंबरम स्टेडियम, चेन्नई में खेला जा रहा है. अफगानिस्तान की टीम ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया है.

अफगानिस्तान (प्लेइंग इलेवन): रहमानुल्लाह गुरबाज़ (विकेटकीपर), इब्राहिम जादरान, सेदिकुल्लाह अटल, दरविश रसूली, अजमतुल्लाह उमरजई, गुलबदीन नायब, मोहम्मद नबी, राशिद खान (कप्तान), फजलहक फारूकी, मुजीब उर रहमान, जियाउर रहमान शरीफी

न्यूजीलैंड (प्लेइंग इलेवन): फिन एलन, टिम सीफर्ट (विकेटकीपर), रचिन रवींद्र, ग्लेन फिलिप्स, मार्क चैपमैन, डेरिल मिशेल, मिशेल सेंटनर (कप्तान), जेम्स नीशम, मैट हेनरी, लॉकी फर्ग्यूसन, जैकब डफी

NZ VS AFG T20 World Cup 2026 Live: अफगानिस्तान ने गंवाया पहला विकेट

NZ VS AFG T20 World Cup 2026 Live: 30 रन (5.1 ओवर) के स्कोर पर अफगानिस्तान ने गंवाया पहला विकेट. इब्राहिम जादरान 10 रन की पारी खेलकर लॉकी फर्गुसन का शिकार बने.

