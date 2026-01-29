add cricketcountry as a Preferred Source
PAK VS AUS 1st T20I Live: पाकिस्तान vs ऑस्ट्रेलिया, पहला टी-20 मैच, लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, अपडेट्स

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match Scorecard and Updates

user-circle cricketcountry.com Written by Akhilesh Tripathi
Last Updated on - January 29, 2026 4:16 PM IST

PAK VS AUS 1st T20I Live: पाकिस्तान और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम तीन मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज के पहले मैच में आज आमने-सामने है. यह मुकाबला लाहौर के गद्दाफी स्टेडियम में खेला जा रहा है. पाकिस्तान की टीम ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया है.

पाकिस्तान (प्लेइंग इलेवन): साहिबजादा फरहान, सईम अयूब, बाबर आजम, सलमान आगा (कप्तान), फखर जमान, उस्मान खान (डब्ल्यू), शादाब खान, मोहम्मद नवाज, शाहीन अफरीदी, सलमान मिर्जा, अबरार अहमद

ऑस्ट्रेलिया (प्लेइंग XI): ट्रैविस हेड (कप्तान), मैथ्यू शॉर्ट, कैमरन ग्रीन, मैट रेनशॉ, कूपर कॉनोली, मिशेल ओवेन, जोश फिलिप (विकेटकीपर), जैक एडवर्ड्स, जेवियर बार्टलेट, एडम ज़म्पा, महली बियर्डमैन

Akhilesh Tripathi

पत्रकारिता में करियर की शुरुआत साल 2013 मेंआर्यन टीवी (पटना) से हुई, फिर ईनाडु डिजीटल (ईटीवी हैदराबाद) में लगभग

