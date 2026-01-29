This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
PAK VS AUS 1st T20I Live: पाकिस्तान vs ऑस्ट्रेलिया, पहला टी-20 मैच, लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, अपडेट्स
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Match Scorecard and Updates
PAK VS AUS 1st T20I Live: पाकिस्तान और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम तीन मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज के पहले मैच में आज आमने-सामने है. यह मुकाबला लाहौर के गद्दाफी स्टेडियम में खेला जा रहा है. पाकिस्तान की टीम ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया है.
पाकिस्तान (प्लेइंग इलेवन): साहिबजादा फरहान, सईम अयूब, बाबर आजम, सलमान आगा (कप्तान), फखर जमान, उस्मान खान (डब्ल्यू), शादाब खान, मोहम्मद नवाज, शाहीन अफरीदी, सलमान मिर्जा, अबरार अहमद
ऑस्ट्रेलिया (प्लेइंग XI): ट्रैविस हेड (कप्तान), मैथ्यू शॉर्ट, कैमरन ग्रीन, मैट रेनशॉ, कूपर कॉनोली, मिशेल ओवेन, जोश फिलिप (विकेटकीपर), जैक एडवर्ड्स, जेवियर बार्टलेट, एडम ज़म्पा, महली बियर्डमैन