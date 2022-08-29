नई दिल्ली- India vs Pakistan: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को भारतीय टीम को एशिया कप के मैच में पाकिस्तान पर जीत की बधाई देते हुए कहा कि टीम ने जबर्दस्त कौशल और धैर्य का प्रदर्शन किया ।
भारत ने दुबई में खेले गए मैच में पाकिस्तान को पांच विकेट से हराया ।
मोदी ने जीत के मिनटों बाद ही ट्वीट में कहा, ‘टीम इंडिया ने आज एशिया कप 2022 के मैच में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया । टीम ने जबर्दस्त कौशल और धैर्य का प्रदर्शन किया। उन्हें जीत पर बधाई।’
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट किया, ‘क्या रोमांचक मैच था । भारतीय टीम ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया । खेलों की खूबसूरती यही है कि यह कैसे देश को प्रेरित और एकजुट करते हैं। जबर्दस्त हर्ष और गर्व की अनुभूति।’
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने ट्वीट किया, ‘एशिया कप में भारतीय टीम की शानदार शुरूआत । बहुत ही रोमांचक मुकाबला । इस शानदार जीत पर टीम को बधाई।’
It came down to fitness of the fast bowlers while put under pressure, though both teams’ pacers bowled well upfront.
Crucial knock by Hardik to stay till the end & get us over the line & ably supported by @imjadeja & Virat.
Congrats ?? on a nail-biting win.#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/dYhiaa3Omh
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 28, 2022
Wow wow wow ! Fantastic Hardik Pandya. Sab kuchh main karega. Brilliant performance by Bhuvi, good hand by Jaddu and Kohli as well.
Glad to see a close #INDvsPAK match after a long time. Mast maza aa gaya. pic.twitter.com/HLNrnLRpK8
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 28, 2022
Not one for the faint hearted. What a nerve wracking and fantastic game. Well played, Team India. ?? #INDVPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/owktBdwdKm
— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) August 28, 2022
Tonight it was a great match and victory ?Well played boy’s , congratulations for the win ?well done ❤️ ??@indiancricketteam #teamindia #mdshami11 #mdshami #india #ipl #pak #asiacup pic.twitter.com/60OSjPfPFt
— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) August 28, 2022
