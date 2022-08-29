नई दिल्ली- India vs Pakistan: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को भारतीय टीम को एशिया कप के मैच में पाकिस्तान पर जीत की बधाई देते हुए कहा कि टीम ने जबर्दस्त कौशल और धैर्य का प्रदर्शन किया ।

भारत ने दुबई में खेले गए मैच में पाकिस्तान को पांच विकेट से हराया ।

मोदी ने जीत के मिनटों बाद ही ट्वीट में कहा, ‘टीम इंडिया ने आज एशिया कप 2022 के मैच में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया । टीम ने जबर्दस्त कौशल और धैर्य का प्रदर्शन किया। उन्हें जीत पर बधाई।’

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट किया, ‘क्या रोमांचक मैच था । भारतीय टीम ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया । खेलों की खूबसूरती यही है कि यह कैसे देश को प्रेरित और एकजुट करते हैं। जबर्दस्त हर्ष और गर्व की अनुभूति।’

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने ट्वीट किया, ‘एशिया कप में भारतीय टीम की शानदार शुरूआत । बहुत ही रोमांचक मुकाबला । इस शानदार जीत पर टीम को बधाई।’

It came down to fitness of the fast bowlers while put under pressure, though both teams’ pacers bowled well upfront.

Crucial knock by Hardik to stay till the end & get us over the line & ably supported by @imjadeja & Virat.

Congrats ?? on a nail-biting win.#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/dYhiaa3Omh

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 28, 2022