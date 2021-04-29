आईपीएल (<strong>IPL 2021</strong>) के अहम मुकाबले में गुरुवार को मुंबई इंडियंस ने राजस्&#x200d;थान रॉयल्&#x200d;स (<strong>Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals</strong>) पर सात विकेट से जीत दर्ज की. राजस्&#x200d;थान रॉयल्&#x200d;स (<strong>MI vs RR</strong>) के सलामी बल्&#x200d;लेबाज यशस्&#x200d;वी जायसवाल (<strong>Yashasvi Jaiswal</strong>) का विकेट मैच में चर्चा का विषय बना रहा. वो इसलिए क्&#x200d;योंकि विकेट निकालने के बाद मुंबई इंडियंस के स्पिनर राहुल चाहर (<strong>Rahul Chahar</strong>) उन्&#x200d;हें गुस्&#x200d;से में गाली दी. सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्&#x200d;स को राहुल की ये हरकत जरा भी पसंद नहीं आई.<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>मैच मे यशस्&#x200d;वी जायसवाल (<strong>Yashasvi Jaiswal</strong>) ने 20 गेंदों पर 32 रनों की अहम पारी खेली. इस दौरान उनके बल्&#x200d;ले से दो चौके और दो छक्&#x200d;के निकले. उन्&#x200d;होने 160 की स्&#x200d;ट्राइकरेट से मैच में रन बनाए. जायसवाल 10वें ओवर में आउट हुए. इससे दो गेंद पहले ही उन्&#x200d;होंने राहुल चाहर (<strong>Rahul Chahar</strong>) की गेंद पर 73 मीटर लंबा छक्&#x200d;का लगाया था.<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/vfnSiwW89r">pic.twitter.com/vfnSiwW89r</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Aditya Das (@lodulalit001) <a href="https://twitter.com/lodulalit001/status/1387723423036547076?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 29, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>राहुल ने इसके दो गेंद बाद यशस्&#x200d;वी जायसवाल (<strong>Yashasvi Jaiswal</strong>) को कॉट एंड बोल्&#x200d;ड कर दिया. राहुल (<strong>Rahul Chahar</strong>) ने विकेट मिलने की खुशी आक्रामण अंदाज में बनाई. जो फैन्&#x200d;स को पसंद नहीं आई.<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Want to hit Rahul chahar badly</p><p></p><p></p>— Shrenik (@tiredddshre) <a href="https://twitter.com/tiredddshre/status/1387720311362101249?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 29, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Did R Chahar abuse Jaiswal after taking his wicket?<p></p><p></p>Lol mahn, calm down. The kid smoked you for a six earlier in the over.<p></p><p></p>&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIvRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIvRR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RRvMI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RRvMI</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Manish Anna Kutha Rampu (@BiryaniCricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/BiryaniCricket/status/1387720307557818368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 29, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mi</a> team players are the most arrogant ones , Pandya brothers, chahar <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIvsRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIvsRR</a></p><p></p><p></p>— SHARINGAN (@movieslover20) <a href="https://twitter.com/movieslover20/status/1387720317397733376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 29, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>मैच में जोस बटलर की 32 गेंदों पर 41 रन की पारी, संजू सैमसन के 27 गेंदों पर 42 रन के दम पर राजस्&#x200d;थान रॉयल्&#x200d;स ने निर्धारित 20 ओवरों में चार विकेट के नुकसान पर 171 रन बनाए. लक्ष्&#x200d;य का पीछा करने के दौरान मुंबई इंडियंस ने नौ गेंद बाकी रहते हुए ही मुकाबला अपने नाम कर लिया. मुंबई की जीत के हीरो क्विंटन डी कॉक बने जिन्&#x200d;होंने 50 गेंदों पर 70 रनों की नाबाद पारी खेली.<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>&nbsp;<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>&nbsp;