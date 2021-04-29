आईपीएल (IPL 2021) के अहम मुकाबले में गुरुवार को मुंबई इंडियंस ने राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स (Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals) पर सात विकेट से जीत दर्ज की. राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स (MI vs RR) के सलामी बल्‍लेबाज यशस्‍वी जायसवाल (Yashasvi Jaiswal) का विकेट मैच में चर्चा का विषय बना रहा. वो इसलिए क्‍योंकि विकेट निकालने के बाद मुंबई इंडियंस के स्पिनर राहुल चाहर (Rahul Chahar) उन्‍हें गुस्‍से में गाली दी. सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्‍स को राहुल की ये हरकत जरा भी पसंद नहीं आई.

मैच मे यशस्‍वी जायसवाल (Yashasvi Jaiswal) ने 20 गेंदों पर 32 रनों की अहम पारी खेली. इस दौरान उनके बल्‍ले से दो चौके और दो छक्‍के निकले. उन्‍होने 160 की स्‍ट्राइकरेट से मैच में रन बनाए. जायसवाल 10वें ओवर में आउट हुए. इससे दो गेंद पहले ही उन्‍होंने राहुल चाहर (Rahul Chahar) की गेंद पर 73 मीटर लंबा छक्‍का लगाया था.

राहुल ने इसके दो गेंद बाद यशस्‍वी जायसवाल (Yashasvi Jaiswal) को कॉट एंड बोल्‍ड कर दिया. राहुल (Rahul Chahar) ने विकेट मिलने की खुशी आक्रामण अंदाज में बनाई. जो फैन्‍स को पसंद नहीं आई.

