RCB की शर्मनाक हार के बाद ट्रोल हुए विराट कोहली, गंभीर और नवीन भी हो रहे ट्रेंड

#SuryakumarYadavTrophy to RCB and Virat Kohli and his fans .

Mumbai Indians is coming for 6th .

SuryaKumar Yadav is any day better than Abd #MIvRCB #SuryakumarYadav #RohitSharma? #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/RWHR9Ye75G

— गौरव यदुवंशी? (@gurugaurav09) May 9, 2023