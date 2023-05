IPL 2023: गुजरात टाइटंस से हारकर आरसीबी बाहर, सोशल मीडिया पर मीम्स की आई बाढ़

A million dollars question!

Who is PANOTI?

KOHLI or RCB

If both Kohli or RCB want to see a trophy with their names, then both must part ways, or remain PANOTI!

Khair enjoy downfall of chokli team #IPLPlayOffs#IPL2023#RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/sXoZRepAQT

— TلHa? (@Talha22168004) May 21, 2023