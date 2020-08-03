कोरोना महामारी के बीच आईपीएल 2020 (IPL 2020) के यूएई में आयाेजित होने की रूप रेखा अब पूरी तरह से तैयार हो गई है. आईपीएल का आयोजन 19 सितंबर से 10 नवंबर के बीच होगा. मैच आठ की जगह साढ़े सात बजे होंगे.<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>इस बार दोपहर में कुल 10 मैच होंगे जो साढ़े तीन बजे से शुरू होंगे. आईपीएल को लेकर सभी फ्रेंचाइजीज ने भी अपनी तैयारियां पूरी कर दी हैं. ऐसे में भला खिलाड़ी इससे पीछे कैसे रह सकते हैं. तमाम बड़े खिलाड़ी अब नेट्स का रुख कर चुके हैं. नेट्स में घंटों पसीना बहाकर भारतीय क्रिकेट के इस महाकुंभी की तैयारी की जा रही है.<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>हाल में में रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) और दिनेश कार्तिक (Dinesh Karthik) ने अपने इंस्&#x200d;टग्राम अकाउंट से तस्&#x200d;वीर साझा की इन तस्&#x200d;वीरों को देखकर समझा जा सकता है कि खिलाड़ी आईपीएल को लेकर कितने उत्&#x200d;साहित हैं.<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: View this post on Instagram View this post on Instagram Me running towards the airport to catch a plane for Dubai #IPL2020
A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Aug 2, 2020 at 8:53am PDT href="https://www.instagram.com/rohitsharma45/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Rohit Sharma</a> (@rohitsharma45) on Aug 2, 2020 at 8:53am PDT</p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p></div></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>मुंबई इंडियन्&#x200d;स की जर्सी में रोहित शर्मा विकेट के लिए अपील करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. उन्&#x200d;होंने फोटो के साथ कैप्&#x200d;शन में लिखा, “मैं एयरपोर्ट की तरफ भाग रहा हूं ताकि यूएई के लिए फ्लाइट पकड़ सकूं.”<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CDZX_PhJZUO/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 16px"><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>&nbsp;<p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: View this post on Instagram View this post on Instagram I am THIS ready to catch that flight to Dubai ✈️ 💜 #IPL2020 #kkrhaitaiyaar
A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019) on Aug 2, 2020 at 11:10am PDT कदर तैयार हूं.”<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>बता दें कि फ्रेंचाइजीज जल्&#x200d;द से जल्&#x200d;द दुबई जाकर वहां के माहौल में आईपीएल से पहले प्रैक्&#x200d;टिस शिवर आयोजित करना चाहती हैं, लेकिन बीसीसीआई की तरफ से यह साफ कर दिया गया है कि 20 अगस्&#x200d;त से पहले ऐसा हो पाना संभव नहीं है.