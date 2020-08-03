कोरोना महामारी के बीच आईपीएल 2020 (IPL 2020) के यूएई में आयाेजित होने की रूप रेखा अब पूरी तरह से तैयार हो गई है. आईपीएल का आयोजन 19 सितंबर से 10 नवंबर के बीच होगा. मैच आठ की जगह साढ़े सात बजे होंगे.

इस बार दोपहर में कुल 10 मैच होंगे जो साढ़े तीन बजे से शुरू होंगे. आईपीएल को लेकर सभी फ्रेंचाइजीज ने भी अपनी तैयारियां पूरी कर दी हैं. ऐसे में भला खिलाड़ी इससे पीछे कैसे रह सकते हैं. तमाम बड़े खिलाड़ी अब नेट्स का रुख कर चुके हैं. नेट्स में घंटों पसीना बहाकर भारतीय क्रिकेट के इस महाकुंभी की तैयारी की जा रही है.

हाल में में रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) और दिनेश कार्तिक (Dinesh Karthik) ने अपने इंस्‍टग्राम अकाउंट से तस्‍वीर साझा की इन तस्‍वीरों को देखकर समझा जा सकता है कि खिलाड़ी आईपीएल को लेकर कितने उत्‍साहित हैं.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Me running towards the airport to catch a plane for Dubai #IPL2020

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Aug 2, 2020 at 8:53am PDT

मुंबई इंडियन्‍स की जर्सी में रोहित शर्मा विकेट के लिए अपील करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. उन्‍होंने फोटो के साथ कैप्‍शन में लिखा, “मैं एयरपोर्ट की तरफ भाग रहा हूं ताकि यूएई के लिए फ्लाइट पकड़ सकूं.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I am THIS ready to catch that flight to Dubai ✈️ 💜 #IPL2020 #kkrhaitaiyaar

A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019) on Aug 2, 2020 at 11:10am PDT

इसी तरह दिनेश कार्तिक ने विकेट के पीछे डाइव लगाते हुए एक फोटो साझा की. इस फोटो के साथ कार्तिक ने लिखा, “दुबई की फ्लाइट पकड़ने के लिए मैं इस कदर तैयार हूं.”

बता दें कि फ्रेंचाइजीज जल्‍द से जल्‍द दुबई जाकर वहां के माहौल में आईपीएल से पहले प्रैक्‍टिस शिवर आयोजित करना चाहती हैं, लेकिन बीसीसीआई की तरफ से यह साफ कर दिया गया है कि 20 अगस्‍त से पहले ऐसा हो पाना संभव नहीं है.