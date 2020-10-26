View this post on Instagram

” I’ve been in Belo Horizonte since Saturday and taken the tests and tested positive for COVID. I’m fine, no symptoms, but we have to leave the event soon we’ll be there. Big hug ” – 🗣 @Ronaldinho

