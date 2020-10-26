ब्राजील के पूर्व स्ट्राइकर रोनाल्डिन्हो कोरोना वायरस संक्रमित पाए गए हैं और अब वह बेलो होरिजोंटे में आइसोलेट हो गए हैं.

रोनाल्डिन्हो ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने की खबर दी है. रोनाल्डिन्हो ने कहा, ‘मैं कल से बीएच में हूं. मैं यहां पर एक कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने के लिए आया था. मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट कराया तो रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आया है.’

उन्होंने कहा- मैं ठीक हूं. फिलहाल मैं इवेंट में भाग नहीं ले रहा हूं. जल्द ही हम साथ होंगे. 40 वर्षीय रोनाल्डिन्हो फर्जी पासपोर्ट मामले में पराग्वे में करीब छह महीने तक हिरासत में रहने के बाद अगस्त में ब्राजील लौटे थे. उन्होंने 2018 में फुटबाल से संन्यास ले लिया था।