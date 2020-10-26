ब्राजील के पूर्व स्ट्राइकर रोनाल्डिन्हो कोरोना वायरस संक्रमित पाए गए हैं और अब वह बेलो होरिजोंटे में आइसोलेट हो गए हैं.<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>रोनाल्डिन्हो ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने की खबर दी है. रोनाल्डिन्हो ने कहा, ‘मैं कल से बीएच में हूं. मैं यहां पर एक कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने के लिए आया था. मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट कराया तो रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आया है.'<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CGziMEChBNY/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 16px"><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>&nbsp;<p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div><p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"><p></p><p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"><p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"><p></p><p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p>&nbsp;<p></p><p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CGziMEChBNY/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">" I've been in Belo Horizonte since Saturday and taken the tests and tested positive for COVID. I'm fine, no symptoms, but we have to leave the event soon we'll be there. Big hug " - &#x1f5e3; @Ronaldinho</a></p><p></p><p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/10ronaldinho_/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Ronaldinho Gaúcho</a> (@10ronaldinho_) on Oct 26, 2020 at 4:37am PDT</p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p></div></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>उन्होंने कहा- मैं ठीक हूं. फिलहाल मैं इवेंट में भाग नहीं ले रहा हूं. जल्द ही हम साथ होंगे. 40 वर्षीय रोनाल्डिन्हो फर्जी पासपोर्ट मामले में पराग्वे में करीब छह महीने तक हिरासत में रहने के बाद अगस्त में ब्राजील लौटे थे. उन्होंने 2018 में फुटबाल से संन्यास ले लिया था।