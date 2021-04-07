आईपीएल (IPL 2021) का बिगुल बजने में अब दो दिन का ही वक्‍त बचा है. नौ अप्रैल को मुंबई इंडियंस और रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore) के बीच मुकाबले के साथ ही भारतीय क्रिकेट के इस महाकुंभ की शुरुआत हो जाएगी. करीब दो महीने तक चलने वाले इस टूर्नामेंट से पहले मुंबई के कप्‍तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने फैन्‍स में जोश जगाने के लिए उनसे एक सवाल पूछा.

रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने अपने ट्विटर हैडल से फैन्‍स से पूछा, “हैलो पलटन, हम लोग आईपीएल 2021 के पहले मैच के काफी करीब आ गए हैं. जहां हमें रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के रूप में सर्वश्रेष्‍ठ टीम का सामना करना है. जीत के लिए कौन सा मंत्र ट्राय करूं. आप अपने विचार मुझे #RohitMantra पर बताएं. अपने कलेंडर में नौ अप्रैल रात साढ़े सात बजे को मार्क कर लो. #SabKuchRoKo!”

रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) की कप्‍तानी वाली मुंबई इंडियंस आईपीएल (IPL 2021) में सर्वाधिक पांच बार खिताब को अपने नाम कर चुकी है. वहीं, उनके बाद दूसरे स्‍थान पर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) की चेन्‍नई सुपरकिंग्‍स का नंबर आता है, जो तीन बार आईपीएल खिताब जीत चुके हैं.

स्‍टार स्‍पोर्ट्स पर प्रसारित होने वाले आईपीएल 2021 के प्रमोशन के दौरान इस वक्‍त महेंद्र सिंह धोनी इसी टैग लाइन के साथ प्रचार-प्रसार कर रहे हैं. अब देखना होगा कि इस सीजन में भी रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) का जीत का मंत्र काम आएगा या नहीं. इसी बीच फैन्‍स ने रोहित के इस ट्वीट के बाद बड़ी संख्‍या में इसपर जवाब देते हुए मजेदार ट्वीट किए.