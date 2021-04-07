आईपीएल (IPL 2021) का बिगुल बजने में अब दो दिन का ही वक्&#x200d;त बचा है. नौ अप्रैल को मुंबई इंडियंस और रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore) के बीच मुकाबले के साथ ही भारतीय क्रिकेट के इस महाकुंभ की शुरुआत हो जाएगी. करीब दो महीने तक चलने वाले इस टूर्नामेंट से पहले मुंबई के कप्&#x200d;तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने फैन्&#x200d;स में जोश जगाने के लिए उनसे एक सवाल पूछा.<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने अपने ट्विटर हैडल से फैन्&#x200d;स से पूछा, "हैलो पलटन, हम लोग आईपीएल 2021 के पहले मैच के काफी करीब आ गए हैं. जहां हमें रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के रूप में सर्वश्रेष्&#x200d;ठ टीम का सामना करना है. जीत के लिए कौन सा मंत्र ट्राय करूं. आप अपने विचार मुझे #RohitMantra पर बताएं. अपने कलेंडर में नौ अप्रैल रात साढ़े सात बजे को मार्क कर लो. #SabKuchRoKo!"<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Hello Paltan! We’re getting closer to the opening match of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VIVOIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VIVOIPL</a>, where we will face one of the best teams in RCB.</p><p></p><p></p>Jeet ke liye kaun sa mantra try karoon? Share your thoughts using <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RohitMantra?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RohitMantra</a>.<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>Mark your calendars – April 9, 7:30 PM ko <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SabKuchRoKo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SabKuchRoKo</a>!<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45/status/1379396795420184581?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) की कप्&#x200d;तानी वाली मुंबई इंडियंस आईपीएल (IPL 2021) में सर्वाधिक पांच बार खिताब को अपने नाम कर चुकी है. वहीं, उनके बाद दूसरे स्&#x200d;थान पर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) की चेन्&#x200d;नई सुपरकिंग्&#x200d;स का नंबर आता है, जो तीन बार आईपीएल खिताब जीत चुके हैं.<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>स्&#x200d;टार स्&#x200d;पोर्ट्स पर प्रसारित होने वाले आईपीएल 2021 के प्रमोशन के दौरान इस वक्&#x200d;त महेंद्र सिंह धोनी इसी टैग लाइन के साथ प्रचार-प्रसार कर रहे हैं. अब देखना होगा कि इस सीजन में भी रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) का जीत का मंत्र काम आएगा या नहीं. इसी बीच फैन्&#x200d;स ने रोहित के इस ट्वीट के बाद बड़ी संख्&#x200d;या में इसपर जवाब देते हुए मजेदार ट्वीट किए.<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="ht">Rcb ko harane ke liye 2 hi kafi h... Kishan &amp; sky</p><p></p><p></p>— Imkraj (@Imkraj1) <a href="https://twitter.com/Imkraj1/status/1379400812955234305?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rohit roasted RCB with the line "One of the best teams" &#x1f601;&#x1f923;</p><p></p><p></p>— Caught_Behind (@GULLYCRICKET7) <a href="https://twitter.com/GULLYCRICKET7/status/1379398256480944136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Be Greedy and play with MI spirit. RCB chokes, this should be <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RohitMantra?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RohitMantra</a>. This time it’s going to be The Experienced vs The Fearless. <a href="https://t.co/mZaGnRI6DG">pic.twitter.com/mZaGnRI6DG</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Vipul Patel (@villpates) <a href="https://twitter.com/villpates/status/1379485125096837122?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">In the entire universe no one gives advice &#x2600; to light. According to me and records from the past no-one have enough caliber to advice <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RohitMantra?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RohitMantra</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a> You are great <a href="https://t.co/4HFq5hKy64">pic.twitter.com/4HFq5hKy64</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Raaj Sambhriya (@rajsambhriya) <a href="https://twitter.com/rajsambhriya/status/1379462375271657478?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Ambani Mantra <a href="https://t.co/Hou6dmHesI">pic.twitter.com/Hou6dmHesI</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Saket (@LazyySaket) <a href="https://twitter.com/LazyySaket/status/1379405906069258241?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 6, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p>