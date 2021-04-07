आईपीएल (IPL 2021) का बिगुल बजने में अब दो दिन का ही वक्‍त बचा है. नौ अप्रैल को मुंबई इंडियंस और रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore) के बीच मुकाबले के साथ ही भारतीय क्रिकेट के इस महाकुंभ की शुरुआत हो जाएगी. करीब दो महीने तक चलने वाले इस टूर्नामेंट से पहले मुंबई के कप्‍तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने फैन्‍स में जोश जगाने के लिए उनसे एक सवाल पूछा.

रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) ने अपने ट्विटर हैडल से फैन्‍स से पूछा, “हैलो पलटन, हम लोग आईपीएल 2021 के पहले मैच के काफी करीब आ गए हैं. जहां हमें रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के रूप में सर्वश्रेष्‍ठ टीम का सामना करना है. जीत के लिए कौन सा मंत्र ट्राय करूं. आप अपने विचार मुझे #RohitMantra पर बताएं. अपने कलेंडर में नौ अप्रैल रात साढ़े सात बजे को मार्क कर लो. #SabKuchRoKo!”

Hello Paltan! We’re getting closer to the opening match of #VIVOIPL, where we will face one of the best teams in RCB.

Jeet ke liye kaun sa mantra try karoon? Share your thoughts using #RohitMantra.

Mark your calendars – April 9, 7:30 PM ko #SabKuchRoKo!

— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 6, 2021