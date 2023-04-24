सचिन तेंदुलकर के जन्मदिन पर दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने दी बधाई, WWE टीम ने खास अंदाज में किया विश
भारतीय टीम के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर आज अपना 50वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं. महज 16 साल की उम्र में भारत के लिए डेब्यू करने वाले सचिन तेंदुलकर आज क्रिकेट के भगवान के रुप में जाने जाते हैं. सचिन के नाम इतने रिकॉर्ड हैं, जिन्हें आज भी तोड़ पाना असंभव दिखता है.
सचिन तेंदुलकर को उनके जन्मदिन पर देश भर से बधाई मिल रहा है. क्रिकेट जगत की बड़ी हस्तियों ने उनके जन्मदिन पर शुभकामनाएं दी है. वीरेंद्र सहवाग, युवराज सिंह, हरभजन सिंह सहित कई क्रिकेटर्स ने सचिन को बधाई दी है. वहीं WWE टीम ने खास अंदाज में सचिन को विश किया है.
The legend of legends, he has always been there as a team mate, a friend, a mentor and an elder brother! To our very own GOAT ?, wishing you a very happy 50th Master and here’s looking forward to the next 50!
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2023
Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha.
Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/awvckIAqc9
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 23, 2023
Happy Birthday paji.. Greatest Son of India ❤️?? We Love you @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/t6rowXu567
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 24, 2023
Happy 50th birthday @sachin_rt paji! Your passion, skill, and dedication to the game have inspired us all. It's been an honor to play alongside you and learn from you. Wishing you health, happiness, and many more years of greatness! #Sachin50 #CricketLegend… pic.twitter.com/aiEfd5GFrx
— Suresh Raina?? (@ImRaina) April 24, 2023
Sach is Truth , Sach is Life , Sach is the Answer, Sach is the Way , Sach is It.
Happy Birthday to an inspiration , role-model and a true friend. #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/EBx3LST7Vf
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2023
And this. #SachinTendulkar was the sun that shone on the cricket world. And some of us, his chroniclers, were fortunate to have some of that light shine on us. He truly was a great habit. pic.twitter.com/J7R9ouel2L
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 24, 2023
