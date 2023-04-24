Advertisement

सचिन तेंदुलकर के जन्मदिन पर दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने दी बधाई, WWE टीम ने खास अंदाज में किया विश

सचिन तेंदुलकर के जन्मदिन पर दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने दी बधाई, WWE टीम ने खास अंदाज में किया विश

महज 16 साल की उम्र में भारत के लिए डेब्यू करने वाले सचिन तेंदुलकर आज क्रिकेट के भगवान के रुप में जाने जाते हैं. सचिन के नाम इतने रिकॉर्ड हैं, जिन्हें आज भी तोड़ पाना असंभव दिखता है. 

Updated: April 24, 2023 6:31 PM IST | Edited By: Akhilesh Tripathi

भारतीय टीम के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज सचिन तेंदुलकर आज अपना 50वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं. महज 16 साल की उम्र में भारत के लिए डेब्यू करने वाले सचिन तेंदुलकर आज क्रिकेट के भगवान के रुप में जाने जाते हैं. सचिन के नाम इतने रिकॉर्ड हैं, जिन्हें आज भी तोड़ पाना असंभव दिखता है.

सचिन तेंदुलकर को उनके जन्मदिन पर देश भर से बधाई मिल रहा है. क्रिकेट जगत की बड़ी हस्तियों ने उनके जन्मदिन पर शुभकामनाएं दी है. वीरेंद्र सहवाग, युवराज सिंह, हरभजन सिंह सहित कई क्रिकेटर्स ने सचिन को बधाई दी है. वहीं WWE टीम ने खास अंदाज में सचिन को विश किया है.

 

Also Read

More News ›
सचिन तेंदुलकर के जन्मदिन पर दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने दी बधाई, WWE टीम ने खास अंदाज में किया विश
सचिन को 50वें जन्मदिन पर क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने किया सरप्राइज, दिया खास तोहफा
जब सचिन ने बाउंसर से तोड़ा बल्लेबाज का नाक, फिर फोन करके पूछा- नाक ठीक है?
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: जब सचिन तेंदुलकर के बाउंसर से बल्लेबाज के नाक से निकला था खून
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: सचिन ने गांगुली- द्रविड़ की जगह लक्ष्मण को चुना था अपना पसंदीदा खिलाड़ी
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

सचिन तेंदुलकर के जन्मदिन पर दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने दी बधाई, WWE टीम ने खास अंदाज में किया विश

सचिन तेंदुलकर के जन्मदिन पर दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने दी बधाई, WW...

वनडे विश्व कप 2023 के लिए अजिंक्य रहाणे ने की दावेदारी, आईपीएल में अपने प्रदर्शन से चौंकाया

वनडे विश्व कप 2023 के लिए अजिंक्य रहाणे ने की दावेदारी, आईपी...

धोनी ने की IPL से रिटायरमेंट की बात | IPL 2023

धोनी ने की IPL से रिटायरमेंट की बात | IPL 2023

VIDEO: पंजाबी बीट पर कोहली और अनुष्का ने किया डांस, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ वीडियो

VIDEO: पंजाबी बीट पर कोहली और अनुष्का ने किया डांस, सोशल मीड...

सचिन को 50वें जन्मदिन पर क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने किया सरप्राइज, दिया खास तोहफा

सचिन को 50वें जन्मदिन पर क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने किया सरप्राइ...

Advertisement