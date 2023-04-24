सचिन तेंदुलकर के जन्मदिन पर दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने दी बधाई, WWE टीम ने खास अंदाज में किया विश

Sach is Truth , Sach is Life , Sach is the Answer, Sach is the Way , Sach is It.

Happy Birthday to an inspiration , role-model and a true friend. #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/EBx3LST7Vf

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2023