This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Scotland vs Italy T20 WC 2026 Live: स्कॉटलैंड vs इटली, लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, अपडेट्स
SCO VS ITA Live Scorecard and Updates Eden Gardens Kolkata
TRENDING NOW
Scotland vs Italy T20 WC 2026 Live: आईसीसी टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप 2026 के ग्रुप सी के मुकाबले में स्कॉटलैंड और इटली की टीम आमने-सामने है. यह मुकाबला कोलकाता के इडेन गार्डन्स में खेला जा रहा है. इटली ने टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी का फैसला लिया है.
T20 वर्ल्ड कप 2026 से जुड़े सभी ताजा अपडेट आप देख सकते हैं: https://www.cricketcountry.com/hi/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/