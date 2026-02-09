add cricketcountry as a Preferred Source
Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source
×
  • Home
  • News
  • Scotland vs Italy T20 WC 2026 Live: स्कॉटलैंड vs इटली, लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, अपडेट्स

Scotland vs Italy T20 WC 2026 Live: स्कॉटलैंड vs इटली, लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, अपडेट्स

SCO VS ITA Live Scorecard and Updates Eden Gardens Kolkata

user-circle cricketcountry.com Written by Akhilesh Tripathi
Last Updated on - February 9, 2026 10:34 AM IST

SCO VS ITA
SCO VS ITA

TRENDING NOW

Scotland vs Italy T20 WC 2026 Live: आईसीसी टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप 2026 के ग्रुप सी के मुकाबले में स्कॉटलैंड और इटली की टीम आमने-सामने है. यह मुकाबला कोलकाता के इडेन गार्डन्स में खेला जा रहा है. इटली ने टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी का फैसला लिया है.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

T20 वर्ल्ड कप 2026 से जुड़े सभी ताजा अपडेट आप देख सकते हैं: https://www.cricketcountry.com/hi/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

About the Author

india.com Authors

Akhilesh Tripathi

पत्रकारिता में करियर की शुरुआत साल 2013 मेंआर्यन टीवी (पटना) से हुई, फिर ईनाडु डिजीटल (ईटीवी हैदराबाद) में लगभग ...Read More

Tags: