Sri Lanka vs Pakistan - 2nd Test PAK 89/1 OVERS: 28.0 SL 360/8 (91.5 Ovs) PAK need 419 runs to win

Bulgaria vs Slovenia - Match 11 Bulgaria 60/3 OVERS: 11.1 Slovenia 140/9 (20.0 Ovs) BUL need 81 runs in 53 balls at 9.16 rpo

Norway vs France - Match 12 Norway 84/3 OVERS: 10.4 France 158/8 (20.0 Ovs) NOR need 75 runs in 56 balls at 8.03 rpo

Scotland vs New Zealand - 1st T20I SCO 22/0 OVERS: 3.0 NZ 225/5 (20.0 Ovs) SCO need 204 runs in 102 balls at 12 rpo